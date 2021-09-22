CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix buys the complete works of ‘Charlie and Chocolate Factory’ author Roald Dahl

By Nexstar Media Wire, Fareeha Rehman
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Oompa-loompa doompadee doo, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has a new home!

Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author whose books have spurred several movies (and remakes of those movies) like Matilda, James and the Giant Peach, and of course, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is getting a reboot by Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical.”

The new deal paves the way for Netflix to bring all of the author’s back catalogue to screens.

“These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture – the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more,” Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Luke Kelly, managing director of the Roald Dahl Story Co. and Dahl’s grandson, said in a joint statement .

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix,” the statement said.

Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 but his books, which also include “The BFG,” “The Twits” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” remain popular with young readers, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 63 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

