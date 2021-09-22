CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fun Trailer For Netflix's Vampire Action Thriller NIGHT TEETH with Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, and Megan Fox

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has released fantastic trailer for the upcoming vampire action thriller Night Teeth, and it seriously looks like a ton of fun! I was not expecting this movie to looks so good, so I was pleasantly surprised. The story follows a guy named Benny whose entire world is turned upside...

IGN

Netflix's Tudum Event Gets New Trailer

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming global fan event, Tudum. The trailer offers a glimpse at the star-studded talent line-up for the event. Netflix’s Tudum event will take place on September 25 at 9:30 PM IST. The new trailer features Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, John Cho, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Lawrence, Charlize Theron, and more. The event will also have panels with Zack Snyder, Idris Elba, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Aniston, Nick Kroll, and others. Along with these, the Tudum trailer has snippets from The Witcher, Red Notice, and more.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox’s Assistant Teases Possible Poison Ivy Casting

One character fans desperately want to see in the DCEU is Poison Ivy, but the plant fanatic isn’t set to appear in any announced upcoming projects. Despite there being various possible homes for Dr. Pamela Isley in the franchise, like The Batman universe or one of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn movies, there has been no official news on the iconic villain/anti-heroine turning up anywhere soon. But maybe, just maybe, that’s about to change.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

Emily Deschanel Set To Star in Netflix's Thriller Series DEVIL IN OHIO

Emily Deschanel (Bones) is set to star in a new Netflix limited series titled Devil in Ohio, which is based on a book of the same name by Daria Polatin. Devil in Ohio is based on a true story and Deschanel will play Dr. Suzanne Mathis, a hospital psychiatrist who “shelters a mysterious cult escapee, her world is turned upside down as the strange girl’s arrival threatens to tear her own family apart.”
OHIO STATE
cgmagonline.com

Netflix’s Intense Thriller, You, Dropped its Season 3 Trailer Today

The Netflix original thrilling crime drama, You, strutted out a new trailer today showing even through parenthood you don’t have to give up things you love. Sometimes all good things don’t come to an end. The new trailer released today really packs an emotional punch for fans of Netflix‘s serial drama You. On the heels of a successful Season 2 that really upped the ante, Season 3 seems to just get more violent and bloody.
TV SERIES
IGN

Night Teeth - Official Trailer

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him - and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels. The movie stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Debby Ryan, Lucy Fry, Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig, Sydney Sweeney, and Megan Fox. Night Teeth, directed by Adam Randall, arrives on Netflix on October 20, 2021.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘Night Teeth’ Trailer: Vampires Terrorize the City of Angels

Two gorgeous vampires partake in a night of slaying in the Netflix horror film, Night Teeth. The just-released trailer shows the hard-partying vampires will be hitting the town with the help of a chauffeur who has no idea his passengers have a lust for blood. Directed by Adam Randall, Night...
TV & VIDEOS

