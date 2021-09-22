UPDATE: Grammy Award-Winning Saxophonist Kenny G Postpones Music Hall Show

The venue and artist provided the following statement: “Because of the evolving risk surrounding the Covid-19 Delta Variant and with an abundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of the fans, venue staff and my touring family, we feel the right decision is to postpone the following dates. It is with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we are not at the place where we can give you the show experience you deserve. We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we look forward to seeing you real soon!”