Immigration

Ron Vitiello says images from Del Rio should disturb all Americans: ‘Never seen anything like it’

By Fox News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello told "America Reports" on Wednesday that the migrant surge at the border is unlike anything he has ever seen in his career. RON VITIELLO: This is the point right there, they are coming in this kind of number and this volume and causing this kind of chaos because they know that many of them, even if they’re apprehended, will be released into the United States. Those images that we are seeing from Del Rio should disturb all of us. Right, left, or center, we do not deserve that kind of condition on our soil in the United States.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 21

Patrick D0gan
4d ago

it won't shock anybody in California that looks like California every homeless encampment there is from Nancy Pelosi down to Southern California

Reply(1)
14
Jud Herring
4d ago

it does disturb Americans. It disturbs us because this administration is just letting these people into our country without any kind of vetting, no kind of covid test, no vaccine.... Then they're trying to make us take mandatory vaccination and wear masks everywhere. It disturbs us because we, the people, will end up paying for these invaders to live here.

Reply(1)
13
Cynthia Butler
4d ago

Biden does not care about Americans only illegals!!!!he wants Americans to keep them up so they can get their votes !!!! this fraudulent administration should be removed !!!! nobody is safe he has already let God know what in here!!!!

Reply
12
Related
wgbh.org

‘I Have Never Ever Seen Anything Like This’: Biden Administration’s Treatment Of Haitian Asylum Seekers Exacerbates Crisis

A humanitarian crisis continued to unfold this week at the U.S.-Mexico border, as photos emerged Monday of border patrol agents on horses charging and whipping Haitian migrants hoping to claim asylum in the United States. The number of people waiting for immigration processing in a makeshift camp in Del Rio Texas has grown by the thousands in just a few weeks. Jim Braude was joined on Greater Boston by Geralde Gabeau, founder and executive director of the Immigrant Family Services Institute, and Annelise Araujo, an immigration attorney who is chair of AILA New England, to discuss the developing story.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Facing Questions Over Troubling New Images From Southern Border

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration is facing questions over troubling new images from the southern border. “It is tragic and it is heartbreaking,” said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. After seeing the Del Rio, Texas camp where thousands of mostly Haitian migrants are waiting, Mayorkas issued this stark warning. “If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned,” he said. But Mayorkas was also asked to respond to images of border patrol agents on horseback seen trying to keep migrants from crossing into the country. In one case, an agent on horseback, with what appears to be a whip in his...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Ice#America Reports#The Border Patrol
Click2Houston.com

Border patrol agents criticized for treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio as U.S. tries to dissuade more from coming

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. DEL RIO 一 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent a message to migrants, particularly Haitians, attempting to enter the country through the southwest border: “People coming to the United States illegally will be returned, your journey will not succeed.”
DEL RIO, TX
pbs.org

How the expulsion of Haitian migrants is affecting the crisis-torn nation

Thousands of Haitian migrants who have been deported by the U.S. have been arriving home as authorities scramble for resources including food and medical supplies. Haiti is reeling from a convergence of crises -- a presidential assassination, an earthquake and chaos on the streets -- and critics say America’s actions will worsen the humanitarian crisis. Widlore Merancourt, editor-in-chief of Ayibopost, joins from Port-Au-Prince.
IMMIGRATION
El Paso News

Del Rio Migrant Crisis: The worst is yet to come says Rep. Pfluger

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz sent a stern message Sunday to any and all migrants who are thinking of coming to the United States saying,. “Migrants attempting or considering making the journey to our border should know that we are still enforcing CDC Title 42 order, and that they will not be allowed to enter the United States. They will be removed, and they will be sent back to their country of origin as mandated under our current law. Our partners at the State Department are working to ensure that there is adequate support when they land in Haiti.”
DEL RIO, TX
