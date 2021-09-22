Ron Vitiello says images from Del Rio should disturb all Americans: ‘Never seen anything like it’

Former Acting ICE Director Ronald Vitiello told "America Reports" on Wednesday that the migrant surge at the border is unlike anything he has ever seen in his career. RON VITIELLO: This is the point right there, they are coming in this kind of number and this volume and causing this kind of chaos because they know that many of them, even if they’re apprehended, will be released into the United States. Those images that we are seeing from Del Rio should disturb all of us. Right, left, or center, we do not deserve that kind of condition on our soil in the United States.