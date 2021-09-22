Endowment gives library $20K for new projects

Library Director Kathy Hellman said the award will go toward funding a variety of projects over the next year, including several adult programs such as Music in the Stacks. It will also pay for the library’s subscription to BiblioBoard, software that provides tools and services to library users and authors. The grant will also help supplement a $3,000 donation from the Friends of Camp Verde Library that will go toward purchasing AWE Learning Computers for the Children’s Library.