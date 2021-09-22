CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The Times We Live In: Where is the United States in the war to end all wars?

Pratt Tribune
 4 days ago

In my last column, you most likely noticed that the United States was not mentioned being on either side of the war to come. Some will say that is because we are a Christian nation and the rapture has happen before this war, so we are not here. First the...

www.pratttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

The United States Will Spend $3.5 Trillion Without Batting an Eye—as Long as It’s on War.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin jumped on the television on Sunday to announce that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is aware he won't have Manchin's crucial 50th vote on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that Democrats have been cooking up. He cited the amount of money already pumped into the economy through previous pandemic relief bills, what he considers the threat of rising inflation, and, of course, The National Debt. But the problem above all seems to be the price tag. It's big! That's a lot of money, though it should be noted it's spread out over the next 10 years. And also, it's not actually that much money if you examine what the United States is capable of spending while scarcely batting an eye.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

‘Now we are engaged in a great civil war’

It’s easy to ask how they could have been so wrong. But there was a time when many people were convinced the Earth was flat. And that slavery was a good idea. And that women should never enter a polling booth. Folks with those beliefs surely felt they were in...
POLITICS
kpfa.org

Warring Without End

Since September 11th, 2001, the United States has seemed bent on a course of endless war. But David Vine reminds us that constant war-making isn’t new — that the U.S. has been at war almost every year since its founding. Vine discusses the evolution of American imperial power and the network of extraterritorial bases that has been a key element of U.S. hegemony.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Times-Herald

We are still at war, and the costs remain high for some

When President Joe Biden announced the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, he also vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue, in Afghanistan and across the globe. For Americans, this may be reassuring. For civilians in at least seven countries where we are waging this war, the president’s...
MILITARY
Fosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Why do we keep starting wars?

Dan Hurley berates the Biden administration for the messy pullout from Afghanistan. He ignores the fact that it took us 20 years to come to the inescapable conclusion that this war was unwinnable. We should all be asking ourselves why we keep starting wars and losing them. By now it should be apparent that having the largest, most expensive military is no guarantee of anything. This is especially true when each war is started without regard to the consequences or a plan to end it.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#The United States#To End All Wars#The Times We Live#Christian#Carnegie
DFW Community News

The End of Our Generation’s War

The students of Allen High School have a very unique perspective on the Afghanistan War. In fact most, if not all students currently enrolled have never physically or cognitively lived in a world without it. From the attack on the World Trade Center in 9/11, to the rapid fall of...
ALLEN, TX
Brookings Institution

Biden should end America’s longest war: The War on Drugs

The War on Drugs, not the war in Afghanistan, is America’s longest war. It has used trillions of American taxpayer dollars, militarized American law enforcement agencies (federal, state, and local), claimed an untold number of lives, railroaded people’s futures (especially among Black, Latino, and Native populations), and concentrated the effort in the country’s most diverse and poorest neighborhoods. The War on Drugs has been a staggering policy failure, advancing few of the claims that presidents, members of Congress, law enforcement officials, and state and local leaders have sought to achieve. The illicit drug trade thrived under prohibition; adults of all ages and youth had access to illicit substances. Substance use disorders thrived, and policymakers’ efforts to protect public health were fully undermined by policy that disproportionately focused, if unsuccessfully, on public safety. It is time for an American president to think seriously about broad-based policy change to disrupt the manner in which the United States deals with drugs.
U.S. POLITICS
13newsnow.com

Debating how the U.S. ended the war in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — America's top diplomat faced an additional three and a half hours of tough questions Tuesday from lawmakers about the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan. A top Senate Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, called the plan, "clearly and fatally flawed." But Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
New York Post

America must not forget the thousands Biden left behind in Afghanistan

“In Afghanistan, nothing is guaranteed; not my life,” Rohullah Sadat, 28, told told The Post’s Kirsten Fleming from Doha. “The Taliban — not all, but most — are really cruel. They are uneducated. They shot people like birds. In Western countries, you don’t even treat birds the way they treat people. We live by chance.”
POTUS
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
sayanythingblog.com

The last time we were united

MINOT, N.D. — I was 21 years old and working for my father when the planes flew into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon. We watched in the little coffee-and-toner scented kitchen in our office. It was the first time I’d seen my father, a Vietnam combat veteran and retired...
MINOT, ND
CNN

Here's why a Haitian migrant and his pregnant wife made the monthslong journey to America

(CNN) — For Rolph Louis, a Haitian migrant hoping for a fresh start in New York, the journey to the United States from Chile took nearly two months. Louis told CNN he felt he had little choice but to leave his homeland of Haiti, an island nation that has been rocked by political instability and economic depression. He said there was little opportunity for work. Simply walking on the streets was often unsafe, Louis added.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation”, UN food agency warns

The head of the UN food agency is warning that 16 million people in Yemen “are marching towards starvation” and says food rations for millions in the war-torn nation will be cut in October unless new funding arrives.David Beasley said at a high-level meeting on Yemen‘s humanitarian crisis that the United States, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other donors stepped up when the World Food Programme was running out of money earlier this year and “because of that we averted famine and catastrophe”.WFP is running out of money again and without new funding, reductions will be made in...
ADVOCACY
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."

Comments / 0

Community Policy