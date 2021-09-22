Three men in fatal M8 car crash named by police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have identified the man who died Friday afternoon as a result of a five-car accident on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in an area of Hollins Ferry Road. Investigators say the accident took place around 2:40 p.m. when Dyondre Herron, driving a Honda Accord, left the roadway striking a guardrail before re-entering the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep then crashed into a concrete barrier before stopping near the Honda Accord. Debris from the accident also caused three other vehicles to be damaged. Herron, 27, of Baltimore, was rushed by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but died en route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash that partially closed I-695 for about three hours. Police continue to investigate the crash. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

MARYLAND STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO