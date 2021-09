The Osceola girls golf team had three players shoot in the 50s to finish fifth at the Middle Border Conference meet Sept. 16 at Ellsworth. Prescott had the three lowest scores and cruised to first place as it shot a 160. St. Croix Central was second at 182. Ellsworth was third at 220, with the Chieftains only three shots behind.

OSCEOLA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO