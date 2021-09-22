News briefs: Free COVID testing, animal help and fun events highlighted for Pratt
Free COVID-19 testing provided in Pratt on Wednesday, September 29. The Pilot International Club of Pratt is sponsoring free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, September 29 in Pratt. Come to Pratt Community Center (619 N. Main) from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to sign in for BinaxNow OTC Home Test Kits or PCR Saliva patient-administered tests. Approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.www.pratttribune.com
