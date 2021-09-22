CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns well-represented among 122 modern era nominees for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

By Andrew Gribble
clevelandbrowns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns are once again well-represented in this year's batch of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's upcoming class. Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs, Michael Dean Perry and Earnest Byner are among the 122 players to make the initial cut for the NFL's greatest individual honor. It's the first step in a four-step process that leads up to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 enshrinement, which is set for August 2022 in Canton.

www.clevelandbrowns.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw

Patrick Mahomes has his Kansas City Chiefs in a dogfight against the Cleveland Browns today in a rematch of last year’s playoffs. And as usual, there’s been at least one amazing throw in the process. Trailing by nine early in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs started a drive...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lomas Brown
Person
Willie Mcginest
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Game Balls: 4 standouts who helped lead the Browns to a Week 2 victory

The Browns won, 31-21, on Sunday over the Houston Texans, which means it's time to give away a round of game balls to those who helped Cleveland grab its first win of the season. Game Ball No. 1: Running back Nick Chubb. Chubb punished the Texans defense with 95 yards...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Browns#American Football#Modern Era Nominees#Wr#The Hall Of Fame
clevelandbrowns.com

Cleveland Browns Daily 9/20/2021

Victory Monday returns and so does Browns legend Joe Thomas (starting at 46:32) to break down win number one for your Cleveland Browns! All that plus hear from Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and more!
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Nick Chubb nominated for NFL's Ground Player of the Week

Nick Chubb powered the Browns to a Week 2 win Sunday behind a performance that featured 95 yards and one rushing touchdown, a smooth 26-yard run to the end zone that sealed the final 31-21 result. That's why Chubb is among the nominees for FedEx Ground Player of the Week,...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns defense confident better performances are ahead

Myles Garrett admitted Sunday after the Browns' 31-21 win over the Texans that the defense was still working through kinks following an offseason full of big changes at nearly every position. "It's tough to get that chemistry right away," said Garrett, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end and outspoken leader...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns place WR Jarvis Landry on IR, sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (pronounced if-AH-dee oh-DEN-uh-bo) from the team's practice squad and placed WR Jarvis Landry (knee) on injured reserve.*. Odenigbo (6-3, 258) spent the first two weeks of the season on the Browns' practice squad. He was originally a 2017 seventh-round (220th...
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Browns TEs put a triple threat on opposing defenses

Austin Hooper always feels a little extra excitement when he joins the huddle with two other tight ends. That happened during a large chunk of the Browns' offensive snaps Sunday against the Texans. Hooper, David Njoku and Harrison Bryant all played in 30 or more snaps in the 31-21 win, with the TE group garnering 12 of Baker Mayfield's 21 total pass attempts. Only one of those attempts fell incomplete, and the group finished the game with 107 yards.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Snap Counts: Demetric Felton makes the most of his 1st offensive plays

Breaking down who played how much in the Browns' 31-21 win over the Texans. — One week after playing exclusively on special teams, rookie RB Demetric Felton made his offensive debut against the Texans. In just three snaps of work, Felton made a big impact, as he caught a screen pass and was able to turn it into a highlight-reel, 33-yard touchdown. Later, he caught a short pass and turned it into an 18-yard gain on Cleveland's game-sealing touchdown drive.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

News & Notes: Baker Mayfield's NFL-best completion rate 'a whole team stat'

After two weeks, Baker Mayfield stands alone with an NFL-best 81.6 completion percentage. The way Mayfield sees it, the entire Browns offense is standing alongside him. Mayfield has thrown just nine incompletions in Cleveland's first two games, going 40-for-49 for 534 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He isn't dinking and dunking his way to this mark, either, as he sits second in the NFL behind Russell Wilson with an average of 10.9 yards per attempt.
NFL
clevelandbrowns.com

Odell Beckham Jr. strives to be 'better than I ever have been'

Odell Beckham Jr.'s 11-month wait to return to football is nearly over. Beckham, the wide receiver who spent the second half of last season and entire offseason working back from a season-ending ACL injury from 2020, is feeling healthy, quick and eager to add a big boost to a Browns offense that started the season strong — but still needs its star playmaker. He was listed Wednesday as a full participant in practice, which is another big step toward Beckham finally re-joining the Browns offense for the first time in nearly a year.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy