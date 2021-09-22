Browns well-represented among 122 modern era nominees for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

After two weeks, Baker Mayfield stands alone with an NFL-best 81.6 completion percentage. The way Mayfield sees it, the entire Browns offense is standing alongside him. Mayfield has thrown just nine incompletions in Cleveland's first two games, going 40-for-49 for 534 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He isn't dinking and dunking his way to this mark, either, as he sits second in the NFL behind Russell Wilson with an average of 10.9 yards per attempt.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO