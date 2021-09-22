Browns well-represented among 122 modern era nominees for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
The Browns are once again well-represented in this year's batch of nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's upcoming class. Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs, Michael Dean Perry and Earnest Byner are among the 122 players to make the initial cut for the NFL's greatest individual honor. It's the first step in a four-step process that leads up to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 enshrinement, which is set for August 2022 in Canton.www.clevelandbrowns.com
