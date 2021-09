MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Governor Tony Evers has announced that local health departments will be sharing $58.4 million out of the state’s share of the ARPA dollars. “Our local and tribal health departments have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since the very beginning, and their good work has been essential in stopping the spread and keeping Wisconsinites as safe and as informed as possible,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “We’ve worked hard this past year to put our state in the best position to recover from this pandemic, and this funding will help support our local partners in this effort to help build a robust and equitable state and ensure our continued economic recovery.”

