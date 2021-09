For London-based casting director Troy Fearn, fashion week—or 'fashion month' as he calls it—is both exciting and chaotic. When you see a fashion show, the designers' new collections are only part of the equation; it's also his job to find the models on whom to actually show the clothes—and that requires more than simply selecting a pretty face. Not only do you have to match the models to the energy the designer wants, but you have to work within the constraints of the fashion week schedule—a similarly-timed show may have first dibs on the person you want. A hands-on scout, Fearn will quite literally pluck someone off the street for a show if he thinks they are the right fit. Below, the seasoned casting director takes us through his experience this September at London Fashion Week.

