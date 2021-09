Four men, including a Hindu priest have been charged with the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl in India.The young girl, who belonged to the Dalit community, the most oppressed group in Hinduism’s caste-based social hierarchy, was allegedly attacked on 1 August in the Nangal area of Delhi.Ingit Pratap Singh, a senior police official told CNN that he believes the victim was attacked by the priest and other crematorium workers when she went to fetch water from the crematorium near her home.He said that the girl’s mother was called to the crematorium by the priest, who showed her the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO