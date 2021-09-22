CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How to Properly Recover After Running a Marathon

By The Editors of Women's Running
womensrunning.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amount of time, energy, grit, and guts that go into training for and running a marathon is huge. We set our sights on the big day and spend months carefully planning training, but often we don’t think too much beyond that to the marathon recovery. After putting in all the work to get in marathon shape, it’s inadvisable to take too much time away from running. The key is to find the balance between recovery and regression.

www.womensrunning.com

Comments / 0

Related
womensrunning.com

A Beginner’s Guide To Running Back-To-Back Marathons

For some it’s not about how fast you can finish a marathon but how many marathons you can finish. While you won’t find me running 52 marathons in a year any time soon, I have been known to run back to back marathons. Crossing the finish line of one marathon...
FITNESS
nbcboston.com

Marathoners Keep Running to Honor Memory of Lingzi Lu

On a cloudy, late summer morning, there's a ray of hope in Newton. Shu Li helped organize this year's Lingzi Dream Dash 5K, the event honoring Lingzi Lu, a graduate student at Boston University who lost her life in the attack at the 2013 Boston Marathon. That day inspired Li...
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Race#Our Body#60 Minutes
womensrunning.com

The Anatomy of a Perfect Marathon Taper

Fall marathons are looming, and tens of thousands of runners are finally preparing to toe the line to see just what they can do after all these months of waiting. A big piece of success lies in the final stages of preparation where you execute the marathon taper, a stage of training when you back off and try to walk the tightrope between going into the race well-rested, but not so rested that you go stale.
SPORTS
womensrunning.com

Work Your Glutes with this Quick Single-Leg Exercise

How often do you focus on unilateral training—working one leg at a time? Probably not enough. You’ve heard it before: running is a single leg exercise. You are literally pogo-ing from one leg to the other as you run. Therefore, to prevent injury and maximize efficiency you should dedicate some of your strength-training time to working the muscles in each of your legs separately. Single leg exercises can also work to improve asymmetries in the legs (we all have them), lower the training load on supportive structures (like the spine), and improve joint stability.
WORKOUTS
kenosha.com

Finding Fitness: How to do a proper squat

Gorr is a registered nurse with a background in fitness and nutrition. The Kenosha native hopes to help local residents find a path to wellness with the knowledge he's gained from personal experience and research. Gorr is a loving husband and father of two. Hey, everyone! Welcome back to another...
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

How to plan and execute your perfect marathon day

There is nothing quite like marathon day. The electric atmosphere, the nervous walk to the start and the smell of Deep Heat and nervousness in the air. All of the miles you’ve clocked in training, the conditioning, the battling through wind and rain, and weekends spent on the road – they have all led to this moment. You’ve done all you can to get your body ready – now it’s about your heart and mind, and executing your plan. Here are my thoughts on what to expect and how to ensure you have a memorable day for all the right reasons.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
runningmagazine.ca

Shalane Flanagan to run 6 marathons in 42 days

Nearly three years after Shalane Flanagan officially retired from elite racing, she’s toeing the line of her marquee event again — not once, but six times in 42 days. With five of the six World Major marathons coming up in the next few weeks, the 16-time national champion will be aiming to run each of them in less than three hours, and then to run a sixth to make up for the postponed Tokyo Marathon.
SPORTS
womensrunning.com

10 of the Worst Training Tips You Hear in Running

I had a brief flirtation with running in seventh grade. That dalliance culminated at a local 5K, where I ran a relatively impressive race. After the awards ceremony, a spectator came up to me and offered congratulations. He looked a bit like Gandalf, so even though he talked a bit like Elmer Fudd, I listened to what he said next. And it was a training tip! Score!
WORKOUTS
womensrunning.com

Do These Glute Exercises Every Day for Injury Prevention

So much running power is generated from the glutes, and a strong backside can prevent most common running injuries—but are you training yours for maximum output? Probably not. We’ve got some exercises to help you get started building strong glutes to protect the rest of your body from injury. Running...
WORKOUTS
People

After Struggling Through My Long Training Runs for the Chicago Marathon, I Asked 2 Coaches for Help

It can be tough to get through those double-digit runs, especially when they go over 20 miles — but there are tricks to managing the long hours spent on your feet. When I started training for the Chicago Marathon in July, I wasn't too worried about the increasingly long Saturday runs on the schedule. I had trained for a marathon once before (which I never got to run…don't go for a hike two weeks before race day and sprain your ankle), and I had managed to do every single run solo on trails near my childhood home in Maryland — just me, my little 12 oz. handheld water bottle and my iPod Shuffle.
WORKOUTS
womensrunning.com

The Dreaded Performance Plateau Could Be the First Sign of Something More

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Initially, improvements came thick and fast—quite motivating! Let’s keep this party rolling! Then suddenly, it stopped. Despite putting in the hard yards, your performance started to level off. You’re not tanking, but you’re also not improving. You’re just…stuck. You’ve done the work, so how come you’re not getting any faster?
FITNESS
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Marathon – Here Is How To Win 2 Medals!

Imagine yourself waking up bright and early, lacing up your running shoes, heading out the door with just one thought "I'm going to run the Bismarck half marathon today". That was a common goal for many on a beautiful sunny Saturday morning. Except one young lady was about to achieve so much more.
BISMARCK, ND
kidsinthehouse.com

How To Properly Handle Getting Injured And Make The Recovery Faster

It's no fun to be injured, but it can happen to anyone. The good news is that there are steps you can take to ensure that your time spent injured will be just as pleasant and quickly passed as possible. The most important part of dealing with any kind of...
LIFESTYLE
INFORUM

Honoring the man who kept the Fargo Marathon running

FARGO — When asked if 61-year-old Connie Lau was ready for her first-ever race, the Fargo Marathon 5K event she made it pretty clear. "No, no," she said with a laugh. However, she wasn't running for a medal, but to honor her late husband, Doug Lau. Their two sons also joined the event.
FARGO, ND
ScienceAlert

Do Ice Baths Actually Improve Muscle Recovery? Read This Before You Try It Out

'Cold water immersion', more commonly known as 'ice baths' are routinely used by professional athletes after sports events. Dipping into 'icy' water (usually around 10 °C) for 5 to 10 minutes is claimed to improve muscle recovery and enhance future sports performances, but what is the science behind these claims? We asked 5 experts in exercise physiology: Do post-exercise ice baths improve performance? Here is what they said. What happens to muscles when they get cold? Many people use ice packs or a bag of frozen peas at home to reduce pain and swelling if they have pulled a muscle. Johanna Lanner, an expert in muscle physiology from...
WORKOUTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are many factors that can lead to an accumulation of belly fat—lack of sleep, soda consumption, distracted eating, and more—but one of the leading causes of the stubborn bulge has to do with a certain type of food that's very popular. According to Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, a...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy