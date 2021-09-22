CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, WA

Eagles Ready to Run at Mike Johnson Classic

goeags.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hosting a home meet and competing in nearby Colfax, Wash., the following week, the Eastern Washington University men's and women's cross country teams will get a taste of its first true road test of the season this Friday (Sept. 24) when the Eagles compete in the Mike Johnson Classic in Monmouth, Ore. The squads will race at the Ash Creek Preserve, with the women's 6k beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific time followed by an 8k for the men at 5:45. The meet is hosted by Western Oregon University.

