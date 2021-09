Rising From the Ashes – A Return to Racing has been canceled for 2021 for the second year in a row due to concerns surrounding COVID. The annual kinetic sculpture race was scheduled to run from Saturday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 3 in Port Townsend, but has been put off until October 2022. The event has been held every year on the first weekend in October since 1983, with the exception of 2020, due to COVID concerns.