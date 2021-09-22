Serie A: Torino vs Lazio Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleTorino vs Lazio: Torino will take on Lazio in an exciting clash in the Matchday 5 of the Serie A 2021/22 season. Torino lost 2-1 to Atalanta and Fiorentina to start their Serie A campaign. They won 4-0 over newly-promoted Salernitana in their third league encounter. Last weekend, Torino defeated Sassuolo 1-0 for their second straight victory. Torino will be hoping for another strong showing against Lazio on Thursday after scoring five goals in their past two games without conceding.

Serie A: Torino vs Lazio player ratings as Lazio snatch a late goal in added time

Torino vs Lazio ended 1-1 asLazio scored late on in added time to snatch a point from Torino. The hosts found the net from Marko Pjaca but a late penalty conceded by Djidji spoiled all efforts from them. Ciro Immobile the Lazio striker converted the penalty. This is the eight away match in a row that Lazio have scored.
Serie A: Lazio vs AS Roma Player Ratings as Lazio secure a thrilling 3-2 win over Jose Mourinho's side

Lazio secured a 3-2 win against AS Roma in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter in Serie A. The Lazio strikers had a field day in the office as they looked potent from the very onset of the match. Milinkovic Savic scored the first goal from a Rui Patricio error, and Pedro doubled the lead inside 20 minutes. However, Roma brought themselves back into the contest with a late goal from Ibanez in the first half. Felipe Anderson scored the third goal for Lazio in the 61st minute to restore their 2 goal cushion, but Roma brought it down to minutes later as Verteout converted a penalty.
