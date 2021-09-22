CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Need a Reason to Ride? St. Cloud 'Books & Bandana's' Motorcycle Ride is this Saturday

By Kelly Cordes
Do you own a motorcycle, and look for reasons to ride every chance you get? Well here is a ride you definitely can feel good about. The United Way of Central Minnesota is holding a "Books & Bandana's" Motorcycle Ride this Saturday, September 25th from 9 an to 2 pm.

