Jewell Keaton Trent, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was a long-time member of Friendlies Chapel in Sneedville and attended Nance’s Grove Baptist Church in New Market. Jewell retired from Magnavox after many years of dedicated service. She was also a sitter for the Darby House. Jewell will be remembered for her love of family and church.