Portable Social Media Displays

Julie’s Inc is the parent company of Ivy & Leo and Julie’s Boutique. This position is a core role for Ivy & Leo and Julies Boutique E-Commerce and Creative Team. This role will include, but not be limited to: overseeing and managing our ivy & leo, and Julies social media accounts, designing industry-leading banners, graphics and more for our online eCommerce site and social media accounts. A successful candidate must be self-motivated, comfortable working independently, be able to work under pressure and have the ability to manage multiple projects at the same time in a fast-paced environment. They must also be team-oriented and organized. We are looking for someone with a positive attitude and high energy with a passion for fashion and eCommerce.

