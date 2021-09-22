CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Portable Social Media Displays

By Michael Hemsworth
 4 days ago

The Facebook Portal Go is one of the latest hardware models from the social media brand that will provide users with access to advanced technology that's perfect for keeping them connected. The unit features a 10-inch display along with a 12MP camera that will enable users to easily take video calls from anywhere thanks to compatibility with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Zoom. The built-in battery pack provides users the ability to roam without the need for wires, while a 20W speaker makes it great for enjoying content when not on calls.

