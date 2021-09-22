Far From Home

8 hours and 3,848 miles later… I have made it to London! What a whirlwind this past week has been! From arriving last Tuesday and adjusting to the new time zone along with the anticipated jet lag to slowly navigating my way around the city, my time here has been filled with nothing short of activity and excitement! My body has been overloaded with such adrenaline and excitement this past week that I’ve been looking forward to having a little bit of down time as classes start. I think I have finally come to the realization that I will be living here for the next 4 months. It has all felt like a far-off fantasy beforehand!