Far From Home

By Julia Dawson
hope.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article8 hours and 3,848 miles later… I have made it to London! What a whirlwind this past week has been! From arriving last Tuesday and adjusting to the new time zone along with the anticipated jet lag to slowly navigating my way around the city, my time here has been filled with nothing short of activity and excitement! My body has been overloaded with such adrenaline and excitement this past week that I’ve been looking forward to having a little bit of down time as classes start. I think I have finally come to the realization that I will be living here for the next 4 months. It has all felt like a far-off fantasy beforehand!

blogs.hope.edu

hope.edu

Let the London Adventures Begin!

Oh my goodness, my first week in London has already come and gone. IES’s orientation was a perfect balance of informative and helpful when it came to navigating the city, culture, and classrooms while allowing us enough free time to do anything I wanted without being rushed. I saw beautiful architecture and street art as well as explored a few of the numerous street markets in the city. We learned and saw a lot in a very short period of time, and that only made me more excited to dive deeper into everything we have done so far.
