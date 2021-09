RCRDSHP is an example of startups that develop music NFTs and NFTs revolving around the music culture. The company launched its first collection earlier in the year. RCRDSHP, a platform famously known for electronic music NFTs, closed its seed investment round which was led by a renowned player, Dapper Labs, and two of the most famous NFT collectors, Twobadour and Metakovan. This investment round was revealed on Thursday by the company. According to CoinDesk, a RCRDSHP representative revealed that the platform had raised in excess of $5 million.

