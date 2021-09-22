Boston Press Having a Field Day with Comments from Tom Brady’s Dad

BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly a decade has passed since the infamous “U Mad Bro?” showdown between Tom Brady and Richard Sherman in Seattle. Might a peaceful reunion be on the horizon? According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that is a possibility, with “multiple teams” reaching out to the free-agent cornerback “in recent days.” Pelissero named three specific teams. One was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting with an elbow injury in their season opener last week. The second was the 49ers, for whom Sherman played the past three seasons. And the third was the Seahawks, where Sherman spent his...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO