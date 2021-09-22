CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tybee Island, GA

Woman charged after being seen throwing injured puppy into ocean, police say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42bj6W_0c4hX94O00

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — In less than 24 hours after police issued a plea on Facebook to find a woman who they said threw an injured puppy into the ocean, officials said she has been arrested.

Tybee Island police said the woman, identified as Candy Selena Marban, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony, The Associated Press reported.

Police said the woman had been seen by witnesses throwing the dog into the water on Sept. 12. When police responded, she told them the dog had been injured the week before and she didn’t have the money to pay for treatment. Police rescued the puppy and gave Marban a citation for cruelty to animals,, before allowing her to go.

Officers took the injured dog, which had an injury to its leg, in for emergency medical treatment but the injuries were too severe and the dog had to be euthanized.

Because of how severe the injuries were and the fact that the dog had to be put down, detectives got a warrant for Marban’s arrest for the felony charge, the AP reported.

The post made by Tybee Island police had more than 2,000 shares in less than a day after its creation Monday. Marban was arrested Tuesday.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

End-of-life caretaker accused of stealing Kentucky patient’s medication

PADUCAH, Ky. — A 43-year-old caretaker is accused of stealing pain medication from a Kentucky patient, authorities said. Megan Hutcheson, of Paducah, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of a controlled substance, according to McCracken County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a...
KENTUCKY STATE
WGAU

Police make 'significant' arrest in London teacher's death

LONDON — (AP) — British police said Sunday they have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park. Nessa’s death — as she went to meet a friend just a few minutes from her home — has fueled concerns that women aren’t safe on the streets of Britain’s capital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tybee Island, GA
Lifestyle
Tybee Island, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Tybee Island, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Pets & Animals
Tybee Island, GA
Pets & Animals
WGAU

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — (AP) — Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. A line had formed outside the funeral home in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of...
HOLBROOK, NY
WGAU

Wisconsin 1st-grader out of coma after lawnmower accident

A Wisconsin first-grader who was hit in the head by a rock propelled by a lawnmower at his school has emerged from a coma and is eating, family members said. Alex Hook, 6, was in a medically induced coma after he was hit Sept. 10 while at recess at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, the La Crosse Tribune reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
WGAU

Michael Jordan’s son accused of assault at Arizona hospital

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A son of NBA legend Michael Jordan is accused of assaulting hospital staff members after he suffered an injury from falling at an Arizona nightclub, authorities said. Jeffrey Jordan, 32, was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals, KPHO reported. He was released...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena
WGAU

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

(NEW YORK) — At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before...
MONTANA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy