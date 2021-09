IHG Hotels and Resorts has opened a new 82 room Avid Hotel in Fayetteville, the company's second location in Arkansas. The 3350 W. Jewell Road property, near West Wedington Drive and Interstate 49, opened on Sept. 10. The property is a franchise owned by Arkansas-based Donda Investment LLC and is managed by Arkansas-based Jewell Management LLC, according to IHG.