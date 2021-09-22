CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz Reveal Plans for a New Restaurant Without Lisa Vanderpump

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter successfully opening Tom Tom with Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd in 2018, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are finally teaming up on another restaurant. This time, however, it's without the Vanderpump Rules boss. While the pals have already found a location and were enthusiastically planning decor details in the Bravo Insider video above, there was one major item on their to-do list that they weren't so excited about: telling Lisa and Ken.

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Lisa Rinna Continues Her Fued With Lisa Vanderpump Over a return to RHOBH

Lisa Rinna challenged Lisa Vanderpump for a return toThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star held a Q&A via Instagram Stories. She answered fans’ questions regarding the cast, as well as the current season. Rinna is still thinking about Vanderpump. Fans will recall that the two didn’t get...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Todd
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
James Turrell
enstarz.com

‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne 'Looking Forward' To Face Off Kyle Richards After Shocking Backstabbing Situation In Their Reunion

In a new episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne claimed she is "looking forward" to slamming Kyle Richards for the show's big reunion. Despite the two having a years-long friendship, a source from Daily Mail said that the 50-year-old tv personality was not happy with how Richards was talking about her legal woes behind her back on the show.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Reacts After Watching ‘RHOBH’ Cast Laugh At Her ‘Bonkers’ Tom Girardi Story

Erika Jayne was not amused by the Sept. 15 episode of ‘RHOBH’. Especially after seeing her co-stars laugh at a serious story she told about her estranged husband and son. Erika Jayne was disappointed to see Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their husbands laughing at her “unbelievable” story about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in the Sept. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Bravo Insider
The Hollywood Gossip

Erika Jayne Betrayed by Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley: Backstabbers!!

She might deserve it. She might not. Either way, Erika Jayne has been under siege from haters accusing her of thievery of the highest order. Her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven't exactly been uniformly supportive, as we have all seen. Erika feels downright betrayed by Kyle and Dorit...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Says Lisa Vanderpump “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

So much is happening this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that it made me truly happy we’re left the #puppygate of it all way in the rearview. While Lisa Vanderpump was a staple on the show since the beginning, her exit was less than satisfying. The mean girls’ gang riled around her […] The post Lisa Rinna Says Lisa Vanderpump “Doesn’t Have The Balls” To Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Reality Tea

Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks

While I never really want this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to end, I am anxiously anticipating the impending reunion. Erika Jayne is going to have a lot of explaining to do when it comes to her divorce and Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations. I’m hoping that Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais put in […] The post Camille Grammer Slams Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Looks appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Loss of Her Dog Avery: "Love You Furry Bear"

Lisa Vanderpump is mourning the loss of her dog, Avery. The Vanderpump Rules boss shared the sad news on Twitter on Monday (September 20) along with several memories of the beloved pet. "So devastated this morning…. Loss is so hard, our darling Avery passed away last night," Lisa shared on...
PETS
flickprime.com

Lisa Vanderpump Reunites With Former ‘RHOBH’ Star For Her Birthday

Lisa Vanderpump celebrated her birthday in model — and with somebody “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” followers have not seen shortly. The veteran Bravo star turned 61-years-old on September 15 and she or he celebrated in a a lot completely different manner than she did final 12 months for her milestone 60th birthday, which came about through the COVID-19 quarantine in California.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Reveals He and Katie Maloney-Schwartz Had Been Trying to Start a Family

It's a new season of Vanderpump Rules, and we'll see that a lot has changed for this crew when Season 9 premieres on Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c. In fact, the first few minutes of the new season premiere shared exclusively with Bravo Insider members, above, is filled with major life updates from the cast, including Tom Schwartz, who reveals that he and wife Katie Maloney-Schwartz had used their downtime during the pandemic to try to start a family. "During quarantine, Katie and I decided to really put a concerted effort into trying to make a baby," Tom says in an interview in the clip. "There was a two-month window in which we were really working on it."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Are Open To Filming Wedding For Vanderpump Rules

Hold on to your hats kiddies, in case you didn’t know, (as if she hasn’t been screaming it from the rooftops), the black widow of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay, is getting married… again.  Baby Daddy Brock Davies popped the question after Scheana gave birth to their daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, and after completing a prenup. As […] The post Scheana Shay And Brock Davies Are Open To Filming Wedding For Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards Has an Exciting Backyard Addition in the Works

Kyle Richards is upgrading her gorgeous backyard with an exciting new addition. In a September 17 Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed a bare area of the outdoor space where a pickleball court will be in the near future. Kyle and Mauricio Umansky are the latest Bravolebs to be obsessed with the sport. Vanderpump Rules couple Lala Kent and Randall Emmett added a pickleball court their backyard last year, and in January, RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave was waiting to play again after fracturing her foot during a game.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy