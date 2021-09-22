CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polynesian Island Population History Revealed From Present-Day Human Genomes

NEW YORK – An international team led by investigators at Stanford University has teased out historical settlement patterns in Polynesia based on genome sequence data in present-day humans. "[I]nstead of ancient genomes, which are rare and often have missing pieces of DNA, we can use modern genomes, for which we...

Phys.org

Island-hopping: Genetics reveal how humans settled remote Pacific

Easter Island's famous megaliths have relatives on islands thousands of miles to the north and west—and so did the people who created them, a study said Wednesday. Research showed that over a 250-year period separate groups of people set out from tiny islands east of Tahiti to settle Easter Island, the Marquesas and Raivavae—archipelagos that are thousands of miles apart but all home to similar ancient statues.
WILDLIFE
Daily Beast

The Island With an Ancient History That Explains the World

In July 1997, I was fortunate to spend a few days among the Paiwan, an Aboriginal people in the south central highlands of Taiwan. I was in the country for typically academic reasons, attending a conference at a Taipei research center, but had been invited by a couple of anthropology students who were undertaking fieldwork in the mountainous interior to visit the village in which they were staying. It was an exhilarating, bewildering, and absurdly short trip: I took a crammed local flight from Taipei, arriving late at night in a dimly lit but frenetically busy local airport.
WORLD
Phys.org

Decoding human history with ancient DNA

This year is the 20th anniversary of sequencing the human genome. In honor of this event, a research team led by Prof. FU Qiaomei from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reviewed the most recent progress in the field of ancient DNA (aDNA), i.e., DNA obtained from the remains of past organisms.
SCIENCE
popular-archaeology.com

Modern Japanese populations descend from not 2 but 3 ancient cultures, genomic analysis suggests

AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE (AAAS)—The ancestry of modern-day Japanese populations can be traced back to 3 ancient cultures, rather than 2, according to an analysis of 12 newly sequenced ancient Japanese genomes spanning 8,000 years and 5 previously published genomes. The findings* support that the early hunter-gatherer Jomon population were the archipelago’s sole inhabitants until about 3,000 years ago, when Yayoi migrants from mainland China and Korea moved to the south of Japan, bringing wet-rice agriculture. Later, Kofun migrants, which may have had predominately Han Chinese ancestry, arrived in Japan, marking a period of affinity with Korea and China demonstrated by imports including mirrors, coins, and raw materials for iron production. While previous ancient DNA research has suggested modern Japanese populations have dual Jomon and Yayoi origins, the demographic origins and impact of the archipelago’s agricultural transition have remained largely unknown. To investigate, Niall P. Cooke and colleagues sequenced 12 ancient Japanese genomes from both pre- and post-farming periods and analyzed 5 previously published prehistoric Japanese genomes, finding that all of the Jomon individuals belonged to mitochondrial haplogroups (a group of alleles inherited together from one parent) that are rare outside Japan today, while the Kofun individuals belonged to mitochondrial haplogroups common throughout present-day East Asia. While the spread of agriculture in other regions has often involved one population replacing another, Cooke et al. found genetic evidence of almost equal genetic contributions from indigenous Jomon individuals and new immigrants during the Yayoi period, suggesting Japan’s agricultural transition involved assimilation instead. Furthermore, the researchers found that Kofun period individuals and modern Japanese people are almost genetically indistinguishable, suggesting that the genetic makeup of Japanese populations has remained relatively stable over the past 1,400 years.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Genetic Study Maps When and How Polynesians Settled the Pacific Islands

Gazing across the sea for days on end Polynesian navigators often didn’t look for land, which was hundreds of miles away in any direction. Instead, they watched the stars, clouds, birds, waves and other features of the environment from their open canoes, using them to navigate from one unseen island to the next, repeatedly finding green specks of land in a blue sea that covers one-third of the planet. Eventually these great explorers populated the habitable islands of the vast Pacific and left future generations to wonder exactly how it happened.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modern Polynesian genomes offer clues to early eastward migrations

A genome-wide analysis of modern populations in Polynesia suggests the direction and timing of ancient Polynesian migrations. This model bears consistencies and inconsistencies with models based on archaeology and linguistics. Patrick V. Kirch ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4264-6689 0. Patrick V. Kirch is in the Department of Anthropology, University of Hawai’i, Manoa Campus,...
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

New genomic analysis sorts out when Polynesians reached which islands

The spread of the Polynesian culture across the Pacific was the greatest migration in humanity's history. All indications are that the Polynesians started in Taiwan and made it to the Americas while settling on islands from Hawaii to New Zealand along the way. Many of those islands retained trade routes for centuries, even if the islands themselves were tiny and difficult to consistently find in the vast expanse of the Pacific.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Nature Papers Examine Molecular Program Differences Influencing Neural Cells, Population History of Polynesia

A study showing how a common molecular program in cells diverges during embryonic development to give rise to different neural cell types is published in Nature this week, providing a framework for examining the emergence of cellular diversity. A hallmark for the cerebral cortex is the extreme diversity of interneurons, including the two largest subtypes of cortical interneurons: parvalbumin- (PV) and somatostatin- (SST) positive cells. These cells are morphologically and functionally distinct but arise from common lineages within the medial ganglionic eminence. To better understand the origin of these cells, researchers from New York University compared the RNA expression and chromatin accessibility in the precursors to these cells during embryogenesis. They find that PV and SST cells initially share a molecular program that establishes a general interneuron identity before becoming diversified through the actions of cell type-specific transcription factors. The maintenance of their distinct fates is stabilized in mature cells through the crystallization of unique chromatin landscapes, the study's authors write. "Our analysis revealed that RNA expression gives an instantaneous measure of the developmental state of a cell, whereas chromatin provides both a history of the developmental progression of a cell and a predictor of its future identity."
SCIENCE
Bolivar Commercial

Population Mystery on Carry Out Pacific Islands Unveiled in New Study

Thousands of miles over ocean separate seeing that the Marquesas Islands populations carry out archipelago over Easter or carry out Tahiti. Yet they all remain connected by their genes, according to a study that, thanks to DNA, traces the route 2 explorer ancestors perform South Pacific. inhabitants of the islands of a Polynesia, a huge maritime expanse that was one of the last habitable areas to be colonized by man. tangible traces”, explains AFP Andrs Moreno-Estrada, co-author performs a study published on Wednesday (22) in the magazine Character.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Paths and timings of the peopling of Polynesia inferred from genomic networks

Polynesia was settled in a series of extraordinary voyages across an ocean spanning one third of the Earth1, but the sequences of islands settled remain unknown and their timings disputed. Currently, several centuries separate the dates suggested by different archaeological surveys2,3,4. Here, using genome-wide data from merely 430 modern individuals from 21 key Pacific island populations and novel ancestry-specific computational analyses, we unravel the detailed genetic history of this vast, dispersed island network. Our reconstruction of the branching Polynesian migration sequence reveals a serial founder expansion, characterized by directional loss of variants, that originated in Samoa and spread first through the Cook Islands (Rarotonga), then to the Society (Tōtaiete mā) Islands (11th century), the western Austral (Tuha’a Pae) Islands and Tuāmotu Archipelago (12th century), and finally to the widely separated, but genetically connected, megalithic statue-building cultures of the Marquesas (Te Henua ‘Enana) Islands in the north, Raivavae in the south, and Easter Island (Rapa Nui), the easternmost of the Polynesian islands, settled in approximately ad 1200 via Mangareva.
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine State of Human Genomic Research, Single-Cell Protein Quantification

A series of editorials and policy reports examining advances made in human genomic science are presented in this week's Science. In the first piece, Genentech's Jennifer Rood and Aviv Regev discuss the legacy of the Human Genome Project, how it has shaped scientific and clinical research and questions that it has left unanswered. Next, a team from the University of Maryland Carey School of Law describe a recently passed law in Maryland that regulates the use of consumer genetic data by law enforcement and how it may provide a roadmap for similar legislation in other states. Lastly, researchers in the US and abroad present four reviews looking at genomics in human health and history. The first examines efforts to characterize the molecular and cellular effects of genetic variants; the second discusses how scientists are understanding the role of polygenicity in common disease; the third covers initiatives to map the genomic and epigenomic factors involved in cancer; and the last focuses on how sequencing of ancient DNA is changing views of humans' evolutionary past.
CANCER
washingtonnewsday.com

Footprints from the Past Rewrite the history of humanity in the Americas.

Footprints from the Past Rewrite the history of humanity in the Americas. Footprints reaching back 23,000 years have been discovered in the United States, implying that people occupied North America long before the last Ice Age ended, according to study released Thursday. The discoveries push back the time when the...
SCIENCE
GenomeWeb

PNAS Papers on Siberian Dog Ancestry, Insect Reproduction, Hippocampal Neurogenesis

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen, the University of London, the Ludwig Maximilian University, and elsewhere retrace the ancestry of Siberian dogs over thousands of years, uncovering signs of admixture with European and Eurasian Steppe dogs apparently introduced through trade networks that connected parts of Siberia with Eurasia. Based on ancient genome sequences for 20 dogs in Siberia and the Eurasian Steppe, analyzed in combination with 29 additional ancient genomes and genomes for 120 modern canid representatives, the team estimates that the genetic homogeneity of Siberian dogs from around 7,000 to 9,500 years ago was followed by more recent admixture with dogs from the Eurasian Steppe and Europe. "The analysis of 49 ancient dog genomes reveals that the ancestry of Arctic Siberia dogs shifted over the last 2,000 years due to an influx of dogs from the Eurasian Steppe and Europe," the authors report. "Combined with genomic data from humans and archeological evidence, our results suggest that though the ancestry of the human populations in Arctic Siberia did not change over this period, people there participated in trade with distant communities that involved both dogs and material culture."
ANIMALS
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Junk DNA’: The 98% of the human genome that does not encode proteins is often called useless — but the reality is more complicated

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. The human genome has three billion base pairs in its DNA, but only about 2% of them encode proteins. The rest...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

