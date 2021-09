Self-described “supergroup” The Dead Daisies brings Sunset Strip rock and roll to St. Petersburg on Saturday for a show at Jannus Live. The band members’ names are unfamiliar, but they’ve all played the fame game at some point thanks to stints with mega groups like Black Sabbath, Whitesnake, and Journey. Though not at all a tribute act, thanks to a handful of original albums, the high-octane (read: “Kickstart my Heart”) version of “Fortunate Son” gets the most streaming love.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO