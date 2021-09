The second 2021 Ohio State Scholastic Coaches Association has the Continental Boys Soccer 19th in the Division III poll. Other Northwest Ohio teams named in the State poll are Ottawa Hills 2nd and Bluffton 11th. The undefeated Pirates are listed as #3 in the Northwest Ohio poll behind Ottawa Hills and Bluffton. Tuesday is a matchup of Northwest Ohio DIII ranked teams as #3 Continental hosts #6 Ottoville. Other teams on the Pirate schedule that are ranked in the Northwest Ohio DIII are #5 Maumee Valley Country Day, #10 Miller Ctiy. Liberty Benton is the #8 in the Northwest Ohio DII poll and is on the Pirates schedule.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO