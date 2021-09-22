Maydan Owners and ThinkFoodGroup Alums Will Open a Middle Eastern Restaurant in DC
Two culinary powerhouses are teaming up for an exciting new restaurant in downtown DC. Maydān owners Rose Previte and Mike Schuster have joined forces with a new restaurant group, Unfold Hospitality, from Union Market mastermind Richie Brandenburg, former Minibar chef Rubén García (the longtime Creativity Director for José Andrés’s ThinkFoodGroup), and Mayu Horie, another TFG alum. Their first venture together is Tawle, an eclectic Middle Eastern restaurant that will open in Tishman Speyer’s massive new food hall, the Market at International Square (1850 K St., NW) next year.www.washingtonian.com
Comments / 0