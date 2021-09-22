CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Immunoglobulins Markets, 2021-2026 - Self-Sufficiency Programs For Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products / Recent Regulatory Approvals / Developments In Plasma Fractionation Process

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Immunoglobulins Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunoglobulins market was valued at USD 13.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 21.58 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period.

The study considers the immunoglobulins market present scenario and it's market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The pandemic has had and continues to have a major impact on the plasma derivatives industry. It contributed to the increase in the cost/liter of collected plasma due to the increased donor fees and increased incidence of a fixed cost of centers with respect to the lower volumes collected. The recent developments and the increasing scope of immunoglobulin products in treating numerous rare and autoimmune diseases have increased the growth rate for the immunoglobulin industry.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG) are the most used form of immunoglobulin to manage autoimmune diseases and immunodeficiency. Since the proposed therapeutic use of immunoglobulins, it is being administered through the intravenous route, which provides maximum bioavailability and maximum efficacy.

The market is led by primary immunodeficiency, which acquired 26.05% of the global immunoglobulins market in 2020. The symptoms of primary immunodeficiencies are frequent pneumonia, baronial infections, sinus infection, skin infections, meningitis, inflammation, low platelet count, etc.

The largest immunoglobulins market share based on end-users is acquired by the hospital and clinic segment. The home care segment is expected to grow faster because of the increasing demand for home healthcare services.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America acquired a 46.00% share of the global immunoglobulins market in 2020. This is attributed to many factors such as higher awareness towards personal health, a patient-centric healthcare system, advancements in healthcare, higher throughput of plasma collection centers, leading global vendors being native to the industry, etc.

Europe is the second-largest market for immunoglobulin products because of its higher demand compared to other regions. The region has a higher awareness and highly regulated market, which enables safe blood and plasma collection practices.

APAC is considered an emerging industry for immunoglobulin products, which are needed for treating autoimmune disorders. China is leading the APAC immunoglobulins market. The Chinese population has a higher awareness of blood donation and its possible use in manufacturing life-saving products.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key players in the immunoglobulins industry are Takeda Pharmaceutical, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A, Kendrion Biopharma, and Octapharma AG.

The global immunoglobulins industry is dominated by mainly three vendors, CSL Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Grifols S.A. They share a highly competitive environment, where each competes in terms of newer product launches and regulatory approval for those and existing products. For new vendors, emerging markets and low-resource countries are ideal markets, as they have a higher population and greater inclination towards donating blood or plasma in compensation.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The price of immunoglobulin increased by around 5% in Europe and by 6% in the US.
  • With the increasing outcome of the fractionation and the challenge of plasma shortage, the technological and scientific developments in the field of plasma fractionation are expected to drive the market of immunoglobins.
  • Immunoglobulins dominate the industry of plasma-derived products. This share is largely attributed to the increasing demand resulting from developed ways of diagnosing autoimmune diseases.
  • The major challenge for the immunoglobulin industry is to maintain the balance between supply and demand. As the immunoglobulin products require blood plasma, the production value is limited by the quantity of plasma collected.
  • Partnerships with the official plasma collection agencies of the country have propelled the growth of many vendors.

Major Vendors

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • CSL Limited
  • Grifols, S.A
  • Kendrion Biopharma
  • Octapharma AG.

Other Prominent Vendors

  • China Biologic Products Holding, Inc.
  • Biotest AG
  • LFB S.A.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc.
  • Omrix Biopharmaceuticals LTD
  • Zydus Cadila
  • Bharat Serums ANd Vaccines Limited
  • Reliance Life Sciences

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope of the Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Plasma Therapies 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Developments in Plasma Fractionation Process8.2 Immunoglobulins in Homecare 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Recent Regulatory Approvals for Immunoglobulins9.2 Use of IVIG During Transplant9.3 Self-Sufficiency Programs for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products 10 Market Growth Restraints10.1 IVIG-Associated Hemolysis10.2 Shortage of Immunoglobulin Products 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Intravenous Immunoglobulins12.4 Subcutaneous Immunoglobulins12.5 Intramuscular Immunoglobulins 13 Application13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Primary Immunodeficiency13.4 Chronic Immune Deficiency Polyradiculoneuropathy13.5 Secondary Immunodeficiency13.6 Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura13.7 Myasthenia Gravis13.8 Others 14 End-User14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Hospitals & Clinics14.4 Homecare 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bame04

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-immunoglobulins-markets-2021-2026---self-sufficiency-programs-for-plasma-derived-medicinal-products--recent-regulatory-approvals--developments-in-plasma-fractionation-process-301383120.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

IN THIS ARTICLE
Country
China
thedallasnews.net

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market 2021 High Growth Forecast due to Rising Demand and Future Trends to 2031

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Pet Ownership In Developing Economies To Benefit Global Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pet Food Ingredients Market Growth Opportunities, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study primarily focuses on assessing the growth opportunities for the pet food ingredients market with respect to ingredients such as probiotics, prebiotics, health ingredients (glucosamine, chondroitin, melatonin, omega-3 fatty acids), and others (vitamins, organic acids, organic trace minerals, enzymes).
PET SERVICES
TheStreet

Global Cloud Gaming Market To 2028: Market Opportunities, Regulatory Scenario, Device Trend, Merger And Acquisitions, New Product Launch/Approvals

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cloud gaming market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The use of advanced virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the cloud gaming industry. According to Huawei Corporation, a China based technology company, 5G and AV (Augmented reality) VR (Virtual reality) can play a huge role in the cloud gaming market offering users a truly immersive experience. According to analysis, global AR VR gaming market is expected to reach 11.5 Bn by 2026.
MARKETS
cuereport.com

Global Freight Software Market "“ Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth 2021 "“ 2026

The Freight Software Market report 2020-2026 presents an in-depth assessment of key trends, current scenarios, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, and deployment models. Historical and futuristic case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Key player profiles, and strategies lead to builds stronger business decisions. This report covers the pre and post Covid-19 impact analysis and gives expert reviews to overcome it. The report also presents forecasts for Freight Software from 2020 till 2026.
MARKETS
clevelandstar.com

Link Global Technologies Begins Regulatory Approval Process for 30 MW Over 3 New Sites

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for data hosting operations and the digital economy, is pleased to announce the initiation of engineering, procurement and regulatory approvals of a previously announced partner increasing its initial commitment from 20 MW to 30 MW.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

WHO recommends Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the World Health Organization recommended its monoclonal antibody as a treatment for COVID-19. The global body says the combination treatment can be used in COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of severe disease as well as in severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients who have not yet developed antibodies. The therapy has generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021. "WHO also calls for the sharing of technology to allow for the manufacturing of biosimilar versions so all patients who may need this treatment have access to it," it said in a statement on Friday. So far this year, Regeneron's stock is up 33.8%, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.4%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Cue Health IPO priced in middle of expected range, valuing COVID test maker at $2.3 billion

Cue Health Inc. is set to go public Friday, after the California-based COVID-19 test maker's initial public offering priced at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $200.0 million as it sold 12.5 million shares in the IPO. The pricing valued the company at about $2.3 billion. The stock is slated to start trading on the Nasdaq some time after the open, under the ticker symbol "HLTH." The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.3%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
