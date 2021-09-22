CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FEMA Awards Geospark Analytics New Contract For Community Lifeline Interdependency Analysis

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a new four-year contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Over the last few years, Geospark Analytics' AI-driven risk platform Hyperion helped FEMA's teams be proactive in times of disaster and relief to provide support and assistance to those in need during critical times. These two organizations have created risk-based emergency management programs for disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.

"We are excited to continue and expand our relationship with FEMA helping the agency understand both readiness and response factors across the country using our unique artificial intelligence algorithms and our Hyperion risk platform," said Omar Balkissoon CEO of Geospark Analytics. "This agreement will help drive better approaches to prepare for and remediate disasters for all Americans and will push the state of the art for AI-driven risk assessments to a new level."

FEMA's Response Geospatial Office (RGO) will use custom models built by Geospark Analytics to gain insight on how the community lifelines affect counties pre and post disaster throughout the United States. Hyperion, Geospark Analytics AI-driven machine learning platform, provides stability models at a county level giving FEMA a hyper-focused understanding of the issues and risks affecting each area.

ABOUT GEOSPARK ANALYTICS

Geospark Analytics was founded in 2017 under the principle "information as it breaks is too late." We help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and provide risk intelligence forecasts. Hyperion, our AI-driven platform, gathers and analyzes risk and threat information using news, social media, economic indicators, governance indicators, travel warnings, weather, and other data from over 6.8M sources.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fema-awards-geospark-analytics-new-contract-for-community-lifeline-interdependency-analysis-301383176.html

SOURCE Geospark Analytics

