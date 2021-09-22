DelaPlex Launches WMS Center Of Excellence

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- delaPlex announced today the availability of a new Center of Excellence (CoE) service to bring together niche expertise and highly skilled technical resources for the advancement of digital transformation in warehouse management (WMS).

The delaPlex WMS CoE delivers implementation, end-to-end testing, & expert integration between different systems.

The WMS CoE will act as a global professional services center to provide custom solutions based on real world challenges including moving inventory from producers to consumers around the world. The WMS CoE launch is an important step in furthering the company's overarching dedication to the evolution of digital supply chain technology.

delaPlex is a global software development and business solutions consulting firm that is committed to helping clients drive growth, revenue, and marketplace value. Continuing this pledge to strategically advancing digital technologies, the new WMS CoE service is comprised of a variety of experts providing technical consultation, functional consultation, solution architects, and comprehensive integration services, including custom API, cloud and mobile platform development, QA, and test automation.

Sarvesh Yadav, delaPlex Global Practice Head-WMS, previously worked for Infosys, EY, and TCS, where he managed WMS initiatives in APAC, Europe, and North America. At delaPlex, he will now oversee a dedicated team of solution architects and development resources to empower WMS stakeholders by fostering high-quality digital supply chain innovation.

"Businesses today need to respond to changing market dynamics," said Sarvesh, "This next-generation CoE service enables our supply chain customers and solution partners alike to react more quickly by tapping into our WMS expertise to achieve business solutions faster."

The delaPlex WMS CoE will deliver qualified implementation services, complete end-to-end testing, and expert integration between different systems aimed at three key groups:

Software Vendors - embedding WMS niche-skilled delaPlex resources into an external vendor's team to enable faster testing and delivery.

Implementation Partners - working directly with a partner to enable growth capacity without increasing fixed cost staffing.

Customer Projects - providing WMS niche-skilled resources directly into their team without costly hiring and on-boarding costs, specializing in custom integrations and mobile development.

Rizwan Ahmed, CTO for delaPlex stated, "As we continue our expansion of expertise in digital transformation for supply chain, delaPlex is proud to add Warehouse Management to complement our other specialized CoEs, including Workforce Management." Ahmed continued, "Our performance success is a direct result of the contributions of skilled partners, quality vendors, highly trained employees, and Sarvesh' s ability to make them all work together."

