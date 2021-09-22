Governor Gianforte Receives Wildfire Update
Governor Greg Gianforte’s wildfire briefing Tuesday told him there are 12 active large fire incidents in Montana. Since January 1st, there have been over 2,406 fire starts burning around 886,000 acres. Since the governor’s fire briefing a week earlier there have been 88 new fire starts. Officials estimate approximately 53 residences have been lost this year to date with two structures lost in the last week through the Haystack Fire which is the top priority fire currently burning in Montana and the Northern Rockies.northernbroadcasting.com
