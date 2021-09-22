CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Gianforte Receives Wildfire Update

northernbroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

Governor Greg Gianforte’s wildfire briefing Tuesday told him there are 12 active large fire incidents in Montana. Since January 1st, there have been over 2,406 fire starts burning around 886,000 acres. Since the governor’s fire briefing a week earlier there have been 88 new fire starts. Officials estimate approximately 53 residences have been lost this year to date with two structures lost in the last week through the Haystack Fire which is the top priority fire currently burning in Montana and the Northern Rockies.

northernbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX21News.com

Governor Polis updates Colorado on COVID-19 response

DENVER- Governor Jared Polis updated Coloradans on Monday, Sept. 13, on Colorado’s COIVD-19 response and the state’s plans to offer booster shots starting Monday, Sept. 20. to the over 75% of eligible, vaccinated Coloradans. Governor Polis was joined by Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident Commander, and Jamie Pieper, Lieutenant Colonel in...
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Governor provides update on state’s vaccination efforts

Governor Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic state’s efforts to get as many Coloradans vaccinated as possible. Governor Polis was joined by Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist. “On September 10, Colorado hit a milestone in the fight against COVID. As of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBCMontana

Update on wildfires burning in SW Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire officials provide the latest info on Alder Creek, Trail Creek and Sand Lake Fires burning in southwest Montana. The following is a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6:. The Trail Creek Fire Open House is scheduled for Monday, September 13, 2021, 6...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Plumas County News

Nearly $6 million for Eastern Plumas included in governor’s wildfire prevention grants

The Governor’s Office announced Sept. 16 the allocation of $138 million for wildfire prevention grants statewide to help mitigate the risk of catastrophic wildfire. The grants include 5.794 million for the Eastern Plumas Wildfire Protection Project and $1.619 million for the Sierra Valley Fire Protection Project. A full list of the 2021 Fire Prevention Grant recipients can be found here.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
NBCMontana

Gianforte sends National Guard to hospitals

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced that 70 National Guard soldiers will assist Montana hospitals with their COVID-19 response as the state struggled with a surge in infections. The governor announced Tuesday that the soldiers will assist six different hospitals in Helena, Billings, Butte, Missoula and Bozeman starting...
MISSOULA, MT
northernbroadcasting.com

MHA Sues Governor Gianforte Over Recent Legislation Affecting Medical Practices

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday the Montana Medical Association a Missoula hospital medical clinics and individuals with compromised immune systems seek to overturn a law passed earlier this year by Republican legislators that bars employers including hospitals from requiring their employees be vaccinated. It became the only law in the country to ban employers from requiring their employees to be vaccinated with a carve-out for long-term care facilities but not hospitals or other medical settings.
MISSOULA, MT
Independent Record

Gianforte's policies are killing Montanans

Friday’s IR reported that Helena’s hospital, St. Peters, had moved into crisis standards of care (i.e., having to ration medical care) due to both the ICU and advanced medical unit being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. The IR also reported that the hospital administrator said “our morgue is full. What do we do with the next body?” The hospital acknowledged that this meant bringing a freezer truck to the parking lot. Meanwhile, Sunday the New York Times reported that Montana was now 8th highest in cases per 100,000 residents, and its increase the last 14 days was 55% — the highest in the nation.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
North Coast Journal

Governor Signs Wood's Wildfire Prevention Bill

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed North Coast Assemblymember Jim Wood's bill creating a wildfire prevention entity in the Office of the State Fire Marshal into law. “It is clear that we cannot firefight our way out of this wildfire crisis,” Wood said in a press release. “California needs both a world-class firefighting force and a world-class fire preparedness and mitigation force with the resources to meet the crucial task at hand.”
POLITICS
myheraldreview.com

Governor receives hundreds of emails asking to decertify election results

PHOENIX — Doug Ducey says there's no legal authority. Ditto Senate President Karen Fann and House Speaker Rusty Bowers, all Republicans like the governor. But that isn't keeping supporters of Donald Trump from peppering the governor's office with demands that he decertify the November election — at least the results that gave the state's 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Haystack
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas To Receive 98 Afghan Refugees In Near Future, Governor Says

The White House announced Thursday plans to send Afghanistan refugees to the states, with Arkansas set to receive 98 Afghans fleeing the country now ruled again by the Taliban. Of those, 49 are expected to arrive in Northwest Arkansas and 49 in central Arkansas. “I received notification from the White...
ARKANSAS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: State management assumes command in dual wildfire fights

CRAWFORD, NE — Multiple fire crews worked overnight to contain wildfires in the Nebraska Panhandle. The Nebraska branch of the U.S. Forest Service says a fire south of Crawford had already burned about 600 acres by Thursday afternoon. Authorities asked people to evacuate immediately if they lived within the area...
CRAWFORD, NE
Independent Record

Who advises Gianforte?

Regarding the IR news story headed, “Gianforte denounces Biden’s vax mandate,” I say this: Biden has the best medical scientists in the world advising him. Who advises Gianforte? The Great Steppe chapter of the Brotherhood of Low-Grade Libertarians?
U.S. POLITICS
Independent Record

The nuts and bolts of Gianforte's politics

Governor Gianforte has spent a lot of time during his first term in office trash talking President Biden and the democrats. Some of these topics included opening the Canadian borders, Keystone pipeline, immigration, vaccine and mask mandates, Afghanistan, etc. When Biden took office, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, said he was 100% focused on stopping the Biden administration, and his loyal minions, including Gianforte, joined the cast with a non supporting attitude and total disdain towards Biden. Now he is asking President Biden's help by declaring Montana a state of emergency concerning the wildfires situation. His leadership in state and federal government has totally failed us and he deserves an F in forestry as well. He should therefore follow Trump's lead and clean up the fire fueled tinder in the forests with his federally provided shovel, bucket, axe, and rake. Good luck, Governor, see you at the polls.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
shorelineareanews.com

Wildfire update: Two in Washington; six in Oregon

We're still in the midst of a very active fire season! As of Sunday there are still two large uncontained fires in Washington and six large uncontained fires and complexes in Oregon. Twentyfive Mile Fire: 22,117 acres at Lake Chelan and 62% contained. Cause unknown. Fire management is transitioning resources...
OREGON STATE
WTOP

Republican in Va. governor’s race receives warning from Trump

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate in Virginia’s race for governor, has treaded lightly around the issue of former President Donald Trump over the course of his campaign, and he’s starting to get some public pressure from Trump to be more openly supportive. In an interview with radio host John Fredericks...
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Washington

This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past

There are over three dozen known ghost towns in the state of Washington, although quite a few of them have little more remaining than empty land and distant memories. Govan is no exception, really: an old schoolhouse, a post office, and a couple of houses are all that’s left of this once-thriving ranching community. However, […] The post This Hidden Washington Ghost Town Has A Horrifying Past appeared first on Only In Your State.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy