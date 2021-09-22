Governor Gianforte Receives Wildfire Update

Governor Gianforte has spent a lot of time during his first term in office trash talking President Biden and the democrats. Some of these topics included opening the Canadian borders, Keystone pipeline, immigration, vaccine and mask mandates, Afghanistan, etc. When Biden took office, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, said he was 100% focused on stopping the Biden administration, and his loyal minions, including Gianforte, joined the cast with a non supporting attitude and total disdain towards Biden. Now he is asking President Biden's help by declaring Montana a state of emergency concerning the wildfires situation. His leadership in state and federal government has totally failed us and he deserves an F in forestry as well. He should therefore follow Trump's lead and clean up the fire fueled tinder in the forests with his federally provided shovel, bucket, axe, and rake. Good luck, Governor, see you at the polls.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO