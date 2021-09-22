From LA to the 336: Selfie Museums by A&T Alumna Take Over the Triad

In what many call the beginning of a contact-free age, social media apps such as Instagram and Tik Tok have exponentially increased in popularity. With our increasing proximity to one another through the photos that we take, selfie museums have opened across the country to encourage self-expression in one “Instagrammable” shot. Unlike traditional museums, a selfie museum displays various backdrops for photos, where patrons can interact with the scene and space to create the shot of their choice. Two of these photo locations have recently entered the Triad — The Selfie Spot and The Rich Girls Museum.