What’s In My Bag: A G Master Trio For Vibrant Street Photography & Striking Cityscapes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyler McKay (@Tylersjourney) is a street, architecture and cityscape photographer from Toronto who likes to seek out adverse weather conditions and capture vibrant tones within the scenes he captures. “Living in a fast-paced city like downtown Toronto, it’s important for me to always have a lightweight camera that has great low light capability as night photography is one of my biggest passions within big cities,” he says. “I was shooting with the Sony Alpha 7 II since 2016 then finally replaced it for the Sony Alpha 7R III in 2018. It is literally the perfect camera for me, with it’s great dynamic range for night photography and small form factor – it allows me to always have it with me. My main focus is running around the streets in the rain capturing street photography and also urban exploring to capture epic cityscape images.” Learn more about the Sony gear you’ll find in McKay’s kit below.

#Street Photography#Night Photography#Lenses#Design#G Master#Iii#F 5#Sun Alignments#Anker Power Bank#Giottos Air Blower#Intervalometer#Af#Instagram Tylersjourney
