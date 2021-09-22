What’s In My Bag: A G Master Trio For Vibrant Street Photography & Striking Cityscapes

Diane Bentley Raymond (@dianebentleyraymond) is a full-time travel and landscape photographer who often captures the beautiful scenes and architecture she comes across. When she’s not shooting for clients or traveling the globe for work, you will likely find her roaming around her home city of San Francisco with camera in hand. “I spent 25 years as a marketing consultant,” she says. “I often found myself directing photographers in my attempt to ‘tell the story’ as I would see it in my head. Late in life, I had that ‘aha’ moment when I realized I needed to be behind the camera telling the story. I jumped in with both feet and have never looked back! I’m proof that it is never too late to find your true calling and pursue your dreams. Sony has been my go-to camera since the beginning. I love Sony color, the clarity, and the wide range of options.” We got this inside look at the Sony Alpha gear Diane uses for her photography.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO