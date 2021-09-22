CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

PyroGenesis' Subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas, Selected To Supply $5Million (min.) Landfill Biogas Purification System

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Project expected to repurpose 3,500 tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG) per year into high value fuel; equivalent to 1,000 cars

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases, today announces that Pyro Green-Gas, formerly known as AirScience Technologies Inc.("AST"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PyroGenesis Canada Inc, has been selected to supply its landfill biogas purification system to Carbonaxion Bioénergies Inc., the promoter of GNR Neuville project, which is being developed at the environmental complex of the Régie régionale de gestion des matières résiduelles de Portneuf ("RRGMRP" or "The Régie"), located in Quebec Canada The Régie is a municipal organization that manages the residual materials of 24 municipalities.

Carbonaxion Bioénergies previously entered into an agreement with The Régie to build, own and operate a landfill gas plant that will convert the waste from the Neuville landfill site into a renewable natural gas (RNG) over the next 20 years. Carbonaxion then selected Pyro Green-Gas as the supplier of the biogas purification system. The contract has an expected value in excess of $5 million and is expected to be fully commissioned in the first half of 2023.

The technologies to be provided by Pyro Green-Gas as part of this landfill gas purification project include desulfurization, dehydration, decarbonization, removal of nitrogen and oxygen depletion all geared to produce a biomethane suitable to be incorporated into a gas pipeline owned by Energir, the largest natural gas distribution company in Quebec.

The biogas purification unit at the Neuville site is expected to produce an average of 1.8 million cubic meters of biomethane (or RNG) per year, which will be injected into Energir's gas network. Previously, the biogas produced from the decomposition of organic waste at the landfill was collected and destroyed by flaring. As a result, this project is expected to reduce 3,500 tonnes of greenhouse gases (GHG) per year which is the equivalent of removing 1,000 cars from the road every single year.

"We are pleased to announce this important milestone, less than one month after closing the strategic acquisition of AST," said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, President and Chair of PyroGenesis. "Today's announcement is a confirmation of the strategic decision behind the acquisition, and of the reputation of Pyro Green-Gas's environmental technologies within the RNG market. Being chosen to supply this landfill gas purification equipment unit to Carbonaxion Bioénergies represents further validation of the technology and its value proposition to our customers. We believe there is significant demand for upgrading biogas facilities worldwide, particularly given the legislative trend across North America towards regulating minimum amounts of RNG to be incorporated within gas pipelines."

Réjean Carrier, President and Co-founder of Carbonaxion Bioénergies, stated, "PyroGenesis and AirScience Technologies are ideal partners for Carbonaxion as they share our vision to promote and integrate sustainable solutions, aimed at reducing GHGs and decarbonizing our economy. We look forward to deploying Pyro Green-Gas's proprietary technologies that will not only significantly reduce GHGs, but will also transform an expense into a revenue stream for the municipalities concerned over the next 20 years."

About Carbonaxion Bioénergies Inc.

Carbonaxion Bioénergies Inc. offers eco-responsible solutions that are beneficial for all, helping to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The company acts as a promoter and/or integrator of solutions, often innovative in terms of technology or business model, aimed at decarbonizing the economy. For more information, please visit: https://www.carbonaxion.com/.

About Pyro Green-Gas (formerly known as AirScience Technologies Inc.)

Pyro Green-Gas, a Montreal-based company, offers technologies, equipment, and expertise in the area of biogas upgrading, as well as air pollution controls. Pyro Green-Gas designs and builds: (i) gas upgrading systems to convert biogas to renewable natural gas (RNG); (ii) pyrolysis-gas purification; (iii) biogas & landfill-gas flares and thermal oxidizers; and (iv) purification of coke-oven gas (COG) (a by-product in the primary steel industry arising from the conversion of coal into coke) into high purity hydrogen, which is in high demand across the industry. Pyro Green-Gas is also known for its line of landfill gas flares which reduce greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions specifically from landfills.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional "dirty" processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward- looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Corporation's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Corporation with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Corporation's ongoing filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com , or at www.sec.gov . Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward- looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) nor the NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

For further information please contact:Rodayna Kafal, Vice President Investors Relations and Strategic Business DevelopmentPhone: (514) 937-0002, E-mail: ir@pyrogenesis.comRELATED LINK: http://www.pyrogenesis.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

1.5 million households caught up in gas supply crisis as suppliers Avro Energy and Green cease trading

Two energy suppliers collapsed on Wednesday as the deepening gas supply crisis has now impacted 1.5 million customers.Avro Energy and Green became the latest casualties of a more than three-fold spike in the wholesale cost of natural gas, with regulators warning that more firms are likely to go bust over the winter. Seven suppliers have already gone under in a matter of weeks.Another medium-sized supplier, Igloo, is reportedly on the verge of collapse, with administrators said to be assessing the options for insolvency. The latest corporate failures will add to households’ worries at a time when the rate of inflation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Acquires A Custom Potting Soil Production System, Diversifying Its Product Offering

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ("SGTM" or the "Company"), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions, today announces that it has acquired a custom potting soil production system manufactured by Mitchell Ellis Products, Inc. to diversify its product offering. The acquisition...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

PM ‘considering sending in Army’ to drive fuel trucks as pumps run dry

The Prime Minister is said to be considering whether to call in soldiers to deliver fuel to petrol stations as pumps ran dry after days of panic buying.Emergency measures were triggered on Sunday evening, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng choosing to suspend competition laws for the fuel industry to allow suppliers to target filling stations running low.Multiple reports suggested that Boris Johnson on Monday will mull whether to follow that by taking the drastic step of sending in the Army to drive oil tankers as “frenzied buying” added to fuel supply issues caused by a lack of HGV drivers.Transport Secretary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Canadian Solar's (CSIQ) Subsidiary Inks Battery Storage Deal

Canadian Solar Inc.’s CSIQ subsidiary, CSI Solar, recently won a contract to providethe fully-integrated battery storage system services to the Crimson project in California. Apart from this, the company will support the project with EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and long-term operation services. Details of the Deal. Per the terms,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landfills#Pyrogenesis Canada Inc#Gnr Neuville#R Gie#Ast#Rng
gcaptain.com

Worldwide Energy Shortage Shows Up in Surging Coal, Gas and Oil Prices

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) – Record gas and electricity prices in Europe, record coal prices in China, multiyear-high gas prices in the United States and oil prices well above their real long-term average are all manifestations of the same global energy shortage. In the aftermath of the coronavirus recession, energy...
TRAFFIC
The Week

The United States has a port problem

The California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, which together move a significant of all U.S. imports, are experiencing major shipping delays and cargo backlogs as businesses are trying to restock their inventories that took a hit during the coronavirus pandemic. The situation means, among other things, that companies...
LONG BEACH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Electric vehicle stocks aren't only about car manufacturers. They require lithium batteries, and those batteries need to be recycled. Nio wants to beat Tesla, Albemarle is growing exponentially, and Li-Cycle is making big first moves in a massive industry. The global electric car market grew 43% in 2020 in terms...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Container ships now piling up at anchorages off China’s ports

There are over 60 container ships full of import cargo stuck offshore of Los Angeles and Long Beach, but there are more than double that — 154 as of Friday — waiting to load export cargo off Shanghai and Ningbo in China, according to eeSea, a company that analyzes carrier schedules.
INDUSTRY
Variety

Greater Clarity Needed on Impact of Production on Environment, Finnish Film Affair Panelists Say

Finnish film productions, which tend to be small-scale, have some of the lowest carbon footprints in Europe, panelists agreed at the Finnish Film Affair industry event on Friday. But production companies still need to do better – and not just those in Finland, said Anne Puolanne, environmental specialist at APFI, the Finnish producers association. “Finland is kind of the furthest [in limiting its environmental impact] at the moment but we have to aim for systematic change,” Puolanne said. Among productions filming in Finland at the moment is World War II action movie “Immortal,” from “Rare Exports” director Jalmari Helander (pictured). Experts from Finnish...
MOVIES
WDBO

Dozens of states are experiencing alcohol shortages due to skyrocketing demand

All that booze Americans bought during the beginning of the pandemic is catching up with us. Many states are now experiencing alcohol shortages due to demand, supply chains failing, and shipping costs causing prices to skyrocket. Last week, the Pennsylvania state consumer liquor board made an announcement that limited two bottles of select alcohol brands a day per customer.
DRINKS
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up a third week in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 10 to 421 this week. That followed increases in each of last two weeks as a recovery in Gulf of Mexico energy operations continues in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast nearly four weeks ago. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by nine to stand at 521, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, with the contract up 82 cents, or 1.1%, to $74.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
201K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy