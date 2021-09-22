CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipley Do-nuts Accelerates Growth With New Multi-Unit Deals

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipley Do-Nuts, a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products, continues its rapid growth phase with two new franchise agreements to open 20 new locations in West Texas and Tampa, Florida.

Current Shipley franchisees Paul Anderson and Spencer Robnett, who recently opened the first of three planned Shipley Do-Nuts locations in Midland, Texas, have expanded their agreement to open 17 additional shops in Andrews, Ector, El Paso, Howard, Midland, Potter, Randall, Taylor and Tom Green, Texas.

"The Shipley name has been beloved in its home state of Texas for 85 years, and we believe the time is right to bring the 'World's Best Do-Nut' to the Permian Basin and the whole western region of the state," said Anderson. "Our first location opening in Midland was highly anticipated by the local community because of the brand's reputation, and when we opened our doors, we were off to the races. We want to do that again and again across the region."

The brand has also inked a multi-unit development deal that will bring Shipley Do-Nuts to the Tampa Bay area. New Shipley franchisee Jared Burnett, who also has a minority stake in the Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux locations in Texas and Florida, will open three Shipley Do-Nuts shops in the area, beginning Q2 2022.

"I was looking to diversify my portfolio with a concept near one of my top-producing Walk On's locations, and Shipley has so much to offer in terms of brand recognition, corporate support and, frankly, a dynamite product," said Burnett. "With an incredible new leadership team in place, the brand is primed and ready to take off to new heights, and I want to be an integral part of this legacy brand's future."

With these two new deals, Shipley currently has signed agreements to open more than 70 new locations throughout Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado and across the entire Southeast over the next five years, increasing the brand's store count by more than 55%.

"We are actively recruiting additional franchisees in new and existing markets, including our focus on increasing the brand's presence in Colorado and Oklahoma," said Shipley Do-Nuts Vice President - Franchise Sales Luke B. Mandola Jr. "We look forward to growing our footprint with experienced multi-unit operators like Jared and newcomers like Paul and Spencer, who are already doing a phenomenal job with the brand."

For more information, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise.

ABOUT SHIPLEY DO-NUTSFounded in 1936, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts is a leading do-nut restaurant franchisor and manufacturer of specialty food products. Shipley franchises over 300 restaurants to a diverse group of operators across nine states and has served its do-nuts, kolaches and beverages to generations of guests. For information on franchising, visit shipleydonuts.com/franchise.

Media Contact: Ashley Lennington, SPM Communications ashleyl@spmcommunications.com 214-379-7000

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipley-do-nuts-accelerates-growth-with-new-multi-unit-deals-301383060.html

SOURCE Shipley Do-Nuts

