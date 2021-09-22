CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Announces The Tender Bar, Eddie Murphy Deal and New Film

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Studios has made three big announcements so far this week, including The Tender Bar release date, a new Eddie Murphy deal, and the start of production on The People We Hate at the Wedding. Directed by Academy Award winner George Clooney from a script by Academy Award winner William...

digitalspy.com

Eddie Murphy lands huge Amazon deal after Coming 2 America success

Eddie Murphy has landed a huge three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon, following the success of long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America. Under the pact, the actor and comedian – who has appeared in titles such as Dreamgirls, Saturday Night Live, Shrek and Trading Places over the years – is set to appear in a trio of movies for Amazon Studios, and develop original projects for the streaming platform.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Netflix comedy casts Julia Louis-Dreyfus alongside Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has joined the cast of an upcoming Netflix comedy movie, co-starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Not much has been revealed about the untitled movie's plot yet, but Louis-Dreyfus will play the mother of Hill's character. The Hollywood Reporter describes the movie as "an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships", with Hill and Murphy's characters finding themselves on the opposite sides of some of these divides.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Hollywood Bidding War: Studios and Streamers Circling George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts Film

Start your engines. Hollywood players are falling over themselves in the hopes of landing a new movie package featuring the “Ocean’s 11” team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who will reunite under the watchful eye of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the package has drawn interest from a cavalcade of would-be buyers including Lionsgate, Apple, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. Phew. It’s not hard to see why everyone is breaking out their checkbooks — two A-listers + hot director = box office winner/streaming standout. The deal calls for Watts...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
Variety

Emma Watts Out as Paramount Motion Picture Group President

Emma Watts is out as Paramount’s motion picture group president. Watts exits just over a year in the job, on the heels of her former Fox boss Jim Gianopulos — whose jaw-dropping ouster as Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO shook up Hollywood in early September. Gianopulos was replaced by Brian Robbins, the former head of Viacom’s Nickelodeon label. In a statement, Robbins said the studio had benefitted greatly from “the deep talents of Emma Watts who, among so many accomplishments, helped build a terrific team at the studio, facilitated overall deals with top-tier talent including John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds, and shepherded...
MOVIES
Variety

Amazon Sets Global Release for Jenny Slate, Charlie Day Comedy ‘I Want You Back’

Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are a couple of scheming exes invading Valentine’s Day 2022. Amazon Studios has set a global digital release for “I Want You Back,” the new romantic comedy starring Slate (“Obvious Child,” “Venom”) and Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”). It hits Prime Video this Feb. 11, just in time for cupid. The stars play Emma and Peter in the new film, two souls who thought they were on the precipice of life’s biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs — until their respective partners dumped them.  In their thirties and terrified that they have...
MOVIES
wedr.com

'Power' alum Omari Hardwick joins J-Lo's assassin film 'Mother'; Eddie Murphy inks new deal with Amazon

Jennifer Lopez is getting some major backup on her upcoming Netflix project. Variety has learned that Power star Omari Hardwick has joined the cast of Mother, Lopez's new thriller that follows her as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter. Hardwick joins Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal, who were also announced. He will play an FBI agent who is also an ally of Lopez's character. A release date for Mother has yet to be announced.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Tender Bar’: Amazon Sets Release Date For George Clooney-Helmed Pic Starring Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan & More – First Look Image

Amazon Studios has set a release date for George Clooney’s latest directorial effort, The Tender Bar, starring Ben Affleck (Argo), Tye Sheridan (The Card Counter), Lily Rabe (The Undoing), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and more. The coming-of-age drama will hit L.A. and NY theaters in limited release on December 17, opening nationwide on December 22. The film will be available globally for streaming via Amazon Prime Video on January 7. Clooney’s follow-up to Netflix sci-fi pic The Midnight Sky is an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize winner J.R. Moehringer’s bestselling memoir of the same name, penned by Oscar winner William Monahan (The Departed, The...
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Eddie Murphy Signs Three-Picture, First-Look Deal With Amazon Studios

Fresh off of their collaboration on “Coming 2 America,” Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Eddie Murphy. The pact calls for the comedian to star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and the studio with the potential to star in them. It also comes as Murphy has been more active on the film front after undergoing something of a hiatus. The ac tor earned rave reviews for Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” and is making a fourth “Beverly Hills Cop” film for the streamer.
CELEBRITIES
Inside Nova

Tracy Morgan replaces Eddie Murphy in Twins sequel

Tracy Morgan has replaced Eddie Murphy in Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's 'Twins' sequel. The 'Terminator' actor, 74, starred alongside the diminutive star, 76, in the 1988 buddy comedy, which saw the pair take on the role of unlikely siblings, and there is set to be another member of the brood.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What is Eddie Murphy’s Net Worth?

While it may be true that Kevin Hart is one of the richest comedians in the world, there’s one comedian who can still give him a run for his money: Eddie Murphy. For newer fans, Murphy has become well-known for his Coming 2 America sequel on Amazon Prime and his brief return to Saturday Night Live in 2020. He’s earned notoriety with millennials for comedies like The Nutty Professor and Norbit, but older generations know that Murphy has actually been one of comedy’s greatest legends since the ’80s. Fortunately for Murphy, that fame has nabbed him countless movies and comedy specials, each bearing a hefty salary. After being in the industry for almost three decades, those numbers have added up to an incredible sum. So how much money has Murphy made so far?
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 66 based on 18 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
Deadline

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda Re-Team For Paul Weitz-Directed ‘Moving On;’ Limelight & Boies/Schiller Funding

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have committed to a big screen reteam in Moving On, a comedy written and to be directed by Paul Weitz. Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree join them in a film about two old friends who reconnect at a funeral, and decide to exact revenge on the widower who wronged them decades before. Production will begin this fall in Los Angeles. The film’s co-financed by Limelight and Boies/Schiller Film Group. Andrew Miano, Stephanie Meurer & Weitz are producing through Depth of Field. Limelight’s Chris Parker and Dylan Sellers are financing the film and are also producing. Boies/Schiller...
MOVIES
Variety

Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.” “Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Thriller Is Dominating Netflix

The Ben Affleck renaissance has been ongoing for a decade now, and it’s marked an incredible turnaround for an actor that was fighting to remain relevant after a string of critical and commercial duds, while he was much more likely to be found on the front pages of the tabloids than the trades.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Shang-Chi’ Surpasses ‘Black Widow’ as Highest-Grossing Film of 2021

It’s official: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has surpassed fellow Marvel film “Black Widow” as the highest-grossing film of 2021 and the pandemic at the domestic box office. On Friday, the superhero adventure starring Simu Liu captured $3.59 million from 3,952 theaters, which was enough to push it past “Black Widow” with a total gross of $186.7 million. “Black Widow,” which premiered in July, has earned roughly $183.5 million since its release. “Shang-Chi” breaking this record is a significant landmark for the movie theater business, as it was released solely in theaters with 45 days of exclusivity —...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’: Netflix Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Lily Collins Comedy, Releases Teaser – Netflix Tudum

Emily in Paris will make its retour au Netflix next year. During Saturday’s Tudu event, Netflix revealed that the Emmy-nominated comedy is set to return December 22. The romantic comedy, which was originally set at Paramount and later moved to the streamer, was renewed for Season 2 in November. Along with the premiere date announcement, the streamer released a teaser providing first glimpse at the new season. (You can watch it below.) In Emily In Paris, Emily (Collins), an ambitious twentysomething marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Roger Michell, RIP: An Ode to the Astonishing Range of the ‘Notting Hill’ Director

Editor’s note: British director Roger Michell died this week at the age of 65. Here, Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker, who distributed several of Michell’s films — including the upcoming “The Duke” — remembers his colleague. Life stopped for many of us this week when writer/director Roger Michell passed away suddenly at the age of 65. He was a gentle, warm, soft-spoken, eloquent, witty, beautiful human being, in addition to being a strong, uncompromising artist of range and brilliance. Only three weeks ago, he was in Telluride with us accompanied by Helen Mirren and producer Nicky Bentham to present his latest...
MOVIES

