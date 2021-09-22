CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No way they get 10 champions and 2 at-large.

By tarheelblue
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere would be unranked champions playing in the tournament. And FYI, if it goes to 12 teams, I'm refusing to call it a playoff. At that point it's a tournament.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

What about that Dustin Johnson? En Fuego!

Sort of the forgotten guy of the tournament. All the focus and -- 133743Hokie 09/26/2021 5:29PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
GOLF
sportswar.com

The hell with Friday. You’re drunk now

When we beat Miami, y’all will be regretting your drunk posts from Friday -- Texas Hoo 09/26/2021 6:50PM. I root for bad European soccer teams who are always about to be relegated -- UVa 2002 09/26/2021 8:27PM. 'not forcing a punt in three weeks' has nothing to do with alcohol........
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Not 6 for 20 for 67 yards bad. 6 first downs in the whole game this week

Matt Nagy with the worst scheme / paying calling in the history of the NFL. -- Blah 09/26/2021 4:22PM. Fields had 6 first down over 6 drives last week. More of the same -- HooWorldOrder 09/26/2021 5:08PM. He also had two drops and ridiculous penalty that wiped out ... --...
NFL
sportswar.com

A player can only if they catch it

If they bat it, it is either a penalty or a safety. It also becomes a live ball, so if the defense bats it back in play and the kicking team recovers it, it's a TD.
SPORTS
sportswar.com

Yes, I remember the roster attrition.

If you have only two playable defensive linemen, you're probably going run a lot of 2-5-4 or something similar. If you have only 3-4 playable defensive backs, you have linebackers try to fill the gap, so to speak. Switching a few players around is not really a significant scheme change. As a matter of fact, we are back in the same setup as per usual this year, with supposedly competent DBs.
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

My bet is Mack Brown throws it in at the end of this season.

He’s too old for this stuff anyways & can make good money returning to being a talking head at ESPN for as long as he’d like. Quite honestly I don’t see where a legit “2nd national power ACC team” for Clemson to circle anytime soon either. Would not be shocked to see Clemson pull a Texas & make an end around to court the SEC. Clemson has always sucked at basketball & likely always will. Clemson only cares about running with the thoroughbreds in football. It is happened, I’d say whatevs & good riddance.
FOOTBALL

