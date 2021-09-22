Across Time With Photojournalist David Burnett
Photojournalist and Sony Artisan David Burnett has been documenting the world over the last 50 years, with much of his work published in weekly and monthly magazines. He’s also the founder of Contact Press Images, a New York-based photojournalism agency, and has a long list of professional awards and accolades, including the Sprague Award for Lifetime Achievement from the National Press Photographers Association. In this short film, filmmakers Amber and Garrette Baird of the Eyenamics team dive deeper into Burnett’s career. Watch as Burnett reflects back on how he got his start in photography, some of the incredible events in history he’s covered, and why he thinks now is a great time to be a photographer.alphauniverse.com
Comments / 0