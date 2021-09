Emerging Lagos, Nigeria-based singer/songwriter Tems releases her new EP If Orange Was A Place. The EP release comes with announcement of her signing with Since ‘93/RCA Records and the announcement of Tems as Apple Music’s Up Next artist. Tems will be performing her single “Crazy Tings” from the EP on Jimmy Kimmel Live! September 29th. In addition to the release of her new music, Tems is set to ignite the stage on her first U.S. headlining shows coming up the next few weeks in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago along with a set at Afropunk ATL.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO