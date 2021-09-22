SRNA to raise Falken, Ohtsu tire prices again

Toast Inc., which helps restaurants handle payments, raised the price range for its pending initial public offering. The Boston-based company now plans to sell 21.7 million shares at $34 to $36, according to to an updated filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That’s up from the $30 to $33 apiece it had initially targeted. The deal could value Toast at as much as $18 billion based on the number of outstanding shares listed in the prospectus. The company has said its software allows for diners to order online, in-person or over their phones. Restaurants can also use the guest data it captures to craft loyalty and marketing programs. Incorporated in 2011, the company’s platform was used by about 48,000 restaurants as of June 30 and had processed more than $38 billion in gross payments over the previous 12 months. Toast plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TOST. — BLOOMBERG NEWS.

