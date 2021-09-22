CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SRNA to raise Falken, Ohtsu tire prices again

By Tire Business Report
 5 days ago

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.—Sumitomo Rubber North America Inc. (SRNA) plans to raise prices in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 1 on Falken- and Ohtsu-brand passenger, light truck and medium truck tires by up to 10 percent. SRNA cited several factors for the need to raise prices, including increased costs in...

