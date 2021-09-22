fran silvestre arquitectos introduces its streamlined and transparent N70 house

Using precise engineering and fine italian craftsmanship, the blume collection by sebastian herkner for pedrali grows. first debuted in 2020, the distinctive flower-shaped extruded frames transform into even more elegant lounge and armchair versions. the german designer’s products exuberate sophistication merged with cutting-edge technology as the aluminum seamlessly curves around the seat and backrest. marked by clean lines, the refined chairs become ideal for relaxing living rooms as well as restaurant and lounge settings, allowing the user’s well-being to take center stage. along with the special edition of blume, pedrali opens a cabinet of curiosities to welcome visitors at salone del mobile 2021. the architectural timeline categorizes the history of the 100% made in italy brand as well as featuring timeless furniture pieces. this includes various collections like patrick jouin’s expansion of ila as well as works by eugeni quitllet and odo fioravanti.

