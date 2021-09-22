fran silvestre arquitectos introduces its streamlined and transparent N70 house
The team at fran silvestre arquitectos unveils its N70 house as the smallest of its so-called NIU series. the overall series of NIU dwellings are conceived as a new housing type which prioritizes improved quality and minimal cost — the architects at the valencia-based studio are continually exploring innovative construction methods to achieve this, resulting in spaces that are sustainable and beautiful.
