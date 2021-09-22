CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
fran silvestre arquitectos introduces its streamlined and transparent N70 house

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at fran silvestre arquitectos unveils its N70 house as the smallest of its so-called NIU series. the overall series of NIU dwellings are conceived as a new housing type which prioritizes improved quality and minimal cost — the architects at the valencia-based studio are continually exploring innovative construction methods to achieve this, resulting in spaces that are sustainable and beautiful.

the available city revives ideas for collective spaces at the chicago architecture biennial

The available city revitalizes vacant urban spaces. the 2021 edition of the chicago architecture biennial, dubbed the available city, presents an urban design foundation that intends to transform vacant lots into vivid collective spaces. over 80 contributors from more than 18 countries take part in this ongoing exploration — which reflects the needs of communities and neighborhoods — through site-specific artistic and architectural projects, exhibitions, and programs. transformative potentials sought to bring ideas to life in response to the more than ten thousand city-owned vacant areas in the south and west sides of chicago.
23o5studio renovates historic vietnamese dwelling to create 'the quê' retreat

Vietnam-based 23o5studio completes an architectural retreat that is at once contemporary and traditional, dubbed ‘the quê.’ the name of the work echoes ‘the return of those who leave their homeland.’ the structure is sited within a dense residential area in ho chi minh city, and stands as the renovation of an historic house. the design team introduces the project with the aim to create a quiet space for urban housing. the space is integrated with many functional uses, including a vegetarian restaurant, a small lake, a vegetable garden, a homestay, and a meditation area.
corten steel mass rises up from a restored colonial building in kuala lumpur

‘sentul works’, a restoration of a neglected colonial building. O2 design atelier in collaboration with YTL land design group spearheaded the restoration of a century-old colonial building, where once was the headquarters of the federated malay state railway (FMSR). located in kuala lumpur, malaysia, this structure clad with brick-and-concrete arched-colonnades façade was standing as a hollow shell amidst the old trees of sentul park, until the architects undertook to transform it into a modern office building.
iran's humid, rainy region informs the gabled 'gilak villa' by team design group

Continuing its contemporary visions of traditional iranian architecture, team design group envisions its gilak house. while a previous design showed a sweeping revival of irans ‘sunken courtyards’ or bagh chal, this latest house presents a reinterpretation of the elevated tribal dwellings commonly built to maximize cross ventilation. in response to the hot climate and the high humidity and rainfall typical of the country’s coastal or mountainous regions including the zagros mountain range, the structures were designed with strategic openings along both the exteriors and interiors.
studio prodesi/domesi completes a waterside cottage inspired by a ship cabin

Czech architecture studio prodesi/domesi realizes a small cottage with a large, open interior viewing the greenery of the vranov dam. with a form inspired by a ship cabin, the house is clad with ‘sunburned’ larch planks. not only owner’s family, but also visitors can enjoy it. it provides plenty of space for evening gatherings as well as for sleeping. there are inconspicuous storage spaces in every corner of the house and everything has its place just like in a cabin of a ship. the interior of the house is interconnected, but at the same time the attic provides plenty of privacy. the interior surrounded by spruce wood offers a cosy refuge, whereas large, glass panes overlook breath-taking water surface.
ODA to create a new icon for buenos aires with its fluid, landscaped workspace

ODA announces the unveiling of its first large-scale mixed-use project in buenos aires, dubbed ‘paseo gigena.’ the project marks the conversion of a decaying parking structure into a public park and ‘class A’ office building — the concrete shell will be replaced with cafés, restaurants, retail, an open-air promenade, offices and a sheltered parking lot.
atelier stéphane fernandez celebrates marseilles with 'sens' social student housing

Atelier stéphane fernandez presents a new social student housing complex in marseille dubbed ‘sens.’ the city block upon which sens stands is exceptional for its position at the gateway to the historic city and the new parc urbain d’euroméditerranée, anchor point between landscape and city. it forms the juncture between the city, its hills and its new park, now a landmark in its stratified ancient urban fabric and echoing the historic cityscape.
workspace for the future: christ & gantenbein on the new roche multifunctional building

Christ & gantenbein’s third project on the campus. christ & gantenbein’s latest addition to roche’s campus in grenzach-wyhlen is a multifunctional building developed as a workspace for the future. marking the basel-based firm’s third completed project on the campus, following an office building and a technical building constructed in 2011, the ‘roche multifunctional workspace building’ acts as a distinctive landmark and primary point of access. as a reference to the site’s manufacturing heritage, its exterior recalls an ‘industrial palazzo’ made from prefabricated, locally sourced concrete elements, aluminum panels, mullions, transoms, and ribbon windows. a lively, rich, and eclectic interior contrasts the rigid and austere façade, filling it with an animated world of highly adaptable, custom furniture.
snøhetta's flexible seating system invites people to interact

Snøhetta designed a series of seating systems that can be easily adjusted to the need of each situation, by simply playing with multi-shaped blocks. ‘summit’ acts as a smooth transition from the isolated home office environment into an intimate flexible space, where users can interact or simply rest. ‘summit’ is...
kengo kuma to preserve historic cathedral in angers, france with contemporary intervention

Kengo kuma unveils its design of a protective intervention along the saint-maurice cathedral in angers, france. expected to complete in 2024, the new gallery will help to preserve the western portal of the historic structure where precious polychromatic sculptures from medieval (12th century) and modern (17th century) periods were recently discovered. dating from the 12th century, the uniqueness of the portal is expressed through these multi-colored stone relics typical of the middle ages. the team notes that only a new construction will be able to sustainably preserve it.
Architects Design World's First Houses With '3D-Printed Steel Exoskeleton'

MASK Architects have built the world's first steel 3D printed modular houses and they are quite a sight to see. The new homes are located in Orani, in the city of Sardinia. Architects Öznur Pınar Çer and Danilo Petta have been inspired by the work of artist Costantino Nivola, particularly one of his sculptures called the “La Madre”. The end result is homes that look sort of like butterflies.
MVRDV introduces vibrant social housing 'ilot queyries' to bordeaux

MVRDV completes construction of ilot queyries, a courtyard apartment building providing 282 homes — including 128 for social housing. along with the residential program, the project hosts parking, commercial space, a rooftop restaurant, and a large collective green space. located to the east of the river garonne in bordeaux, across from the city’s UNESCO world heritage historic center, the building is part of a new neighborhood of four buildings masterplanned by MVRDV alongside joubert architecture.
tokujin yoshioka-designed issey miyake store in kyoto connects innovation with tradition

Tokujin yoshioka has designed a new retail space for issey miyake‘s ‘a-poc able’ brand in kyoto, japan. opening today, (thursday, september 23), the clothing store connects innovation with tradition, combining a forward-looking interior with a quaint japanese townhouse exterior. ‘contrast of history and future’. to design the new store, tokujin...
sebastian herkner's pedrali blume collection grows for salone del mobile 2021

Using precise engineering and fine italian craftsmanship, the blume collection by sebastian herkner for pedrali grows. first debuted in 2020, the distinctive flower-shaped extruded frames transform into even more elegant lounge and armchair versions. the german designer’s products exuberate sophistication merged with cutting-edge technology as the aluminum seamlessly curves around the seat and backrest. marked by clean lines, the refined chairs become ideal for relaxing living rooms as well as restaurant and lounge settings, allowing the user’s well-being to take center stage. along with the special edition of blume, pedrali opens a cabinet of curiosities to welcome visitors at salone del mobile 2021. the architectural timeline categorizes the history of the 100% made in italy brand as well as featuring timeless furniture pieces. this includes various collections like patrick jouin’s expansion of ila as well as works by eugeni quitllet and odo fioravanti.
OMA reveals mexico bridge design 'akin to a large I-beam'

OMA has unveiled plans for a 145-meter pedestrian bridge to connect communities in the rural town of jojutla de juárez in mexico. the new ‘jojutla bridge’ will replace a preexisting main bridge and forms part of larger reconstruction efforts by infonavit after a devasting 7.1 magnitude earthquake in 2017. ‘we...
HFDA’s design LAB promotes the best in hungarian design

In collaboration with the established french design institute VIA, the hungarian fashion & design agency is seeking to put hungarian design on the world map. designer sára kele’s flexible tangens collection, manufactured by rotte – winner of the ‘red dot: best of the best’ award. a perennially popular attraction at...
midorichio house in japan emerges from wooden skeleton forming a piloti

Japanese studio TAB designed ‘midorichio’, a residence for a couple and its dog in a densely populated neighborhood in gifu city, japan. the structure is topped by an unequal pitch gable roof that adds an interesting spatial arrangement to the interior, with one eave kept low to make the most of the natural lighting. a timber light frame assembled by diagonal beams rises from a rectangular concrete slab to support the dwelling, forming a staggered layout. the upper floor stands on this frame, which was left exposed on the below level, creating a piloti.
Canoo Introduces Its Versatile Lifestyle Vehicle Dubbed a "Loft on Wheels"

Innovative EV maker Canoo has just unveiled its latest Lifestyle Vehicle, a highly versatile and configurable design that combines sleek, futuristic design sensibilities with both luxury and functionality. The car itself will come in four different configurations: Base, Premium, Adventure and Delivery. The first two will focus on offering a...
