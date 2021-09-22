UCLA QB Lacks in Stats, But Huge in Big Plays

There is nothing worse, no greater pain that you can experience as a person than losing a loved one. You start treasuring everything they touched, wrote, or gave you because all you want is to be as close to them as you can. El Pasoan and star Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones lost his dad to COVID-19 in April and during his first Green Bay home game since his father passed away, he was wearing a necklace with his dad's ashes. Sometime after his second of four amazing touchdowns during the game against the Detroit Lions, he lost the necklace.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO