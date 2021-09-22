CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Blocks Portions Of Florida's "Sanctuary Cities" Ban

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The law was passed in 2019, but District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami ruled that parts of it are unconstitutional and tinged with "discriminatory motives."

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

