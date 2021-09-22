Federal Judge Blocks Portions Of Florida's "Sanctuary Cities" Ban

Chris Wallace repeatedly confronted Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sunday on whether he would support a rape and incest exception for the state’s abortion law. The seriously controversial law does not currently carve out those exceptions, and when Abbott was recently asked about that, he gave the rather stunning answer that “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO