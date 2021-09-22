CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donovan calls on US Dept of Labor to allow unemployment benefits

vermontbiz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVermont Business Magazine Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan is calling on the US Department of Labor to reconsider its legal interpretation denying Vermonters a $25/week boost in their unemployment benefits. During the last legislative session, Vermont lawmakers passed a $25 weekly increase to unemployed Vermonters. Delivering those benefits hit a snag when the US Department of Labor determined the payments were impermissible based on an interpretation of the law made by staff at the Vermont Department of Labor.

