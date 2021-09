MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds gathered on the south side of the Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul Sunday to honor fallen firefighters that died in the line of duty. Every year since 2011, people meet at the Capitol on the last Sunday of September for a solemn ceremony to remember Minnesota firefighters. Four more names were etched to the memorial Sunday: • Captain Michael Paider (St. Paul): Died Aug. 26, 2020 • Chief Daryl “Taddy” Drusch (Howard Lake): Jan. 13, 2020 • Charles Brynteson (Minneapolis): April 22, 2018 • John Haycraft (Lewisville): March 15 1968 Michael Paider is survived by his wife, son and his...

