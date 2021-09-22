CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Inside 'Dear White People's' Final Season: Reggie's PTSD, Varsity Blues and Taking on 'Performative Allyship'

By Danielle Turchiano
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Justin Simien was adapting his 2014 satirical film “Dear White People” into a half-hour television series, he created a bible for the show that included a reference to Donald Trump becoming president. And then Trump did just that. When Simien was conceptualizing the fourth and final season of the Netflix comedy, he wrote in a fictional virus. And then COVID-19 hit.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How Dear White People Season 4 Was Influenced By Star Trek: The Next Generation And An Unexpected TV Classic

Sam, Lionel, Troy and their friends at Winchester University are preparing to say goodbye, as Netflix’s Dear White People is set to drop its fourth and final season next week. The first three seasons were filled with sharp humor, biting social commentary and genuine heart, and Season 4 (or Vol. 4) appears set to carry on that grand tradition. However, the show will be changing up things by injecting a musical vibe into this last stretch of episodes. Some may be quick to assume music-based shows were the main inspirations for the new episodes but, as it turns out, the creatives actually drew from Star Trek: The Next Generation and another unexpected TV classic.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Dear White People script page reveals Sam and Gabe's first duet and a new character

A dream of the '90s is alive at Winchester University, because Dear White People is transforming into a throwback jukebox musical for its fourth and final season. "I wanted to go out with a bang," creator/co-showrunner Justin Simien tells EW. More substantially, the producer ended up finding comfort in this ambitious twist. "Frankly, I needed something really joyful to come to work and do. The show is always sort of a bit of a backdoor diary for me. And some of the things that I was really grappling with [were like], how much fun am I having? If this is success, and I fought really hard for it, and I'm working really hard to keep it, when does it become not exhausting? When does it become joyful? When am I not just mining my own trauma? And so the characters began to grapple with that in all of my iterations this season. And musicals, for me, have always been best suited for those kinds of scenarios."
ENTERTAINMENT
ETOnline.com

Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore Reveal Inspiration Behind 'Dear White People's Musical Final Season (Exclusive)

The fourth and final season of Dear White People is an ultimate nod to the iconic music of the '90s, and there's a good reason for it. From Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It" to a grunge rendition of NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye," the last 10 episodes of the Netflix series follows our beloved undergraduates as they look back at the most formative year of their lives. Described as an Afro-futuristic and '90s-inspired musical event, the season chronicles the trials and tribulations of the core group as they put together Winchester's Varsity Show, an annual student-produced and satirical musical about the school. It's the first time the predominantly Black residents of Armstrong-Parker House are writing the show, thus the '90s theme.
TV & VIDEOS
blackfilm.com

Exclusive Clip: “SHE’S A BITCH” Musical Number From ‘Dear White People Vol. 4’

The newly released exclusive clip from Netflix’s ‘Dear White People Vol. 4’ features Joi Liaye (as Iesha) in musical number “SHE’S A BITCH” (by artist Missy Elliot). The clip shows Iesha going LIVE on her phone with a heated rap verse that evokes some unwished responses from viewers. We will most certainly be tuned into the season 4 premiere tomorrow! Watch clip of “SHE’S A BITCH” below!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Browning
Person
George Floyd
Person
Missy Elliot
Person
Tevin Campbell
Person
Justin Simien
Person
Montell Jordan
Person
Donald Trump
EW.com

Dear White People cast, EPs tease the 'true' series finale: 'Are they happy?'

The Dear White People cast is very pleased with how their journey on the Netflix satire wrapped up. Set during senior year, the college comedy's fourth and final season is a '90s jukebox musical that follows Samantha White (Logan Browning) and the rest of the students at Winchester University's Armstrong-Parker House as they prepare for graduation. (Watch an exclusive sneak peek at one of the numbers.) Meanwhile, frequent flash-forwards to a not-so-distant-future that reveals each characters' fate. Ahead of the premiere, Browning, Marque Richardson (Reggie), Ashley Blaine Featherson (Joelle), Brandon P. Bell (Troy), Antoinette Robertson (CoCo), DeRon Horton (Lionel), John Patrick Amedori (Gabe), and co-showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore joined EW for our latest installment of Around the Table.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Weekly

Watch Joelle perform Des'Ree's 'You Gotta Be' in Dear White People season 4 sneak peek

It's definitely fair to say Joelle nailed this audition. EW is debuting an exclusive clip from Dear White People's musical fourth and final season, which features Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) performing Des'Ree's "You Gotta Be" in her audition for Winchester University's varsity show. This is just one of several numbers you can expect in the Netflix satire's new season, which transforms into a '90s jukebox musical as most of the characters head toward graduation.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Dear White People#Varsity Blues#Netflix#Premiere#Winchester University#Covid#Black Student Union#Pr#Bsu#Black Af
Elle

Dear White People

Logan Browning is an actress of many talents. Whether she's playing a musician in Netflix's psychological horror The Perfection, or dancing her ass off on VH1's Hit The Floor, she never shies away from a role. That comes as no surprise for someone who broke into Hollywood as a teen....
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Dear White People Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

Conversations around race and bias can often be complicated, but Justin Simien’s ‘Dear White People’ uses satire and humor to get the point across quite effectively. The comedy-drama series is an extension of Simien’s eponymous 2014 film that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Set in a fictional Ivy League institution, the series shines a light on the experiences of a group of black students navigating racial and other forms of discrimination.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Final Season Musical Moments, Ranked

“Dear White People” may be saying goodbye to Netflix with this fourth season, but the show is going out with a bang as not only a musical season, but also one that flashes 15 years into the future to see where the characters land post-graduation from Winchester University. In a series of show-stopping numbers, creator Justin Simien put together quite the farewell show for fans.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
PTSD
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Midnight Mass, Dear White People Season 4

If you just felt a shift in the air, that's the feeling that network TV is back. There are so many shows on this week -- from returning favorites like Dancing With the Stars (Monday at 8 on ABC), Chicagos Med, Fire, and P.D. (Wednesday from 8-10 on NBC), and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Thursday at 10 on NBC), to the premieres of new series like Ordinary Joe (Monday at 10 on NBC) and The Wonder Years (Wednesday at 8:30 on ABC) -- that deciding what to highlight here for you was the greatest feat of all time. (Or at least since last week's grand dilemma.) That's not even to mention what's coming to the streaming services over the next few days! But these are the things we do for you, and now that we've ensured you have a solid collection of things to watch this week, we can send you off into the world worry-free. Fly on, dear reader.
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Why We Won't See Jeremy Tardy in Dear White People's Final Season

Dear White People made its triumphant return for its fourth and final season on Sept. 22, and now we're finally able to catch up with some of our favorite characters. Well, except for one, and the reason behind it is quite shocking. Jeremy Tardy, who played brainy Kenyan student Rashid Bakr during the show's first three seasons, announced last year that he would not be returning to reprise his role after alleging that Lionsgate — the studio that produces Dear White People — discriminated against him during his pay negotiations.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Wonder Years, Dear White People, Survivor

Season 4 premiere: Gary struggles in the wake of his encounter with Peter; Regina and Rome face the closure of Someday and the deportation of Tyrell’s mother. (Get scoop.) Maverick (in 1957), The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (1964), Charlie’s Angels (1976), Family Ties (1982), Full House (1987), Family Matters (1989), Baywatch (1989), Friends (1994), The West Wing (1999), Lost (2004), Veronica Mars (2004) and NCIS: Los Angeles (2009) premiered.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Dear White People creator on making the final season a 1990s musical event: “I just really wanted to"

“We found out that the show was coming back and that it was ending all in the same moment, and so I wanted [to do] something that was going to feel worthy of an ending that we also couldn’t have had the benefit of building to because we never knew we were coming back every time the show came out,” Justin Simien tells TVLine. “It was one of two things that we had never quite gotten to do but wanted to do since Season 1. When we got to the final season, it was like, ‘Well, you know, make an event of the end of Dear White People. Let’s just do it for the whole season altogether.'” Simien adds, in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight: "Part of it is, that's what was in my soul. That's what I needed to do at the time...But the intellectual smarty-pants answer is that the '90s is such a clear flashpoint for Black culture, particularly with music. You see it in film, too. We were coming out of the post-Do the Right Thing moment of Black film and, suddenly, there were three Black filmmakers working in Hollywood at the same time. And it feels like this big cultural renaissance, but at the same time, once you get to the end of the '90s, what was the renaissance has now become a bit of a trap."
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

“Dear White People” Exclusive: Marque Richardson And Ashley Blaine Featherson Reflect On Their Characters High Achieving, Pressure For Perfection

BOSSIP spoke with "Dear White People" actors Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson about the pressures their characters Joelle and Reggie face to be high achievers. Richardson spoke about how their lives reflect reality. Featherson reflected on how the characters remained close because of trauma bonding.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy