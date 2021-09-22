CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Teller Retail Banker Wanted

By Roxie Bell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescriptionTake the next step toward your new career today!. Become a part of the diverse and inclusive team within our nationally recognized award-winning Bank that is one of the strongest in the nation. Woodforest National Bank is privately owned, and our Employee Stock Ownership Plan is the largest shareholder. We focus on building relationships and discovering opportunities to better serve our communities and understand the financial needs of every customer we serve. At Woodforest we care and prove it by volunteering with local charities and foodbanks to give back to the communities we serve. By joining Woodforest you will become a part of one of the largest employee-owned banks in the country!

